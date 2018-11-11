If St. George becomes a city and succeeds in creating a separate school district, will students whose parents are St. George residents be allowed to continue attending magnet schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school district?
Charles Lussier, The Advocate's education reporter, helped us out with this question: "The short answer is: No. When the schools in Baker and Zachary broke away in 2003, and again in 2007 when Central broke away, the residents of those new school districts were no longer able to send their children to magnet schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. The school district did make an exception for graduating seniors, so students who were in their senior year the year those new districts started were able to stay, but that was it.
"There's always the possibility that a city of St. George school district could work out a financial agreement to let some St. George students attend magnet schools in Baton Rouge, but that is not very likely and would cost St. George the per-pupil amount associated with each child, perhaps more."
Trees are gone
Why have all the trees been cut down on Old Hammond Highway across from Runnymede Townhomes?
Carey Chauvin, director of development for the city-parish, tells us: "The owner/developer applied for, and received, a land clearing permit from the Permit & Inspection Division.
"From my research, it appears the developer intends to build a residential subdivision on the site."