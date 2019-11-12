Longtime businessman Gerard Ruth was honored Tuesday with the 78th Golden Deeds award, recognized for his community service over the same years he operated the Gerard's Furniture Store, a Baton Rouge institution for seven decades.

"Gerard is 88 years young," Judge Jewel "Duke" Welch Jr., of the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, said at the banquet.

"He was born during the Depression and knew what it was like to go without," Welch said.

But that didn't stop Ruth from developing "the characteristics of honesty, integrity and love of family," Welch said.

A Baton Rouge native, Ruth worked as a young man at Lloyd's Furniture Co., the North Boulevard furniture store owned by his parents, Adam and Alice Mae Ruth.

Gerard Ruth left to serve on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter "Tampa" during the Korean War, providing air and sea rescues.

Back in Baton Rouge, he returned to work as a salesman in his parents' store before he was hired away, with his parents' blessing, by the Hemengway furniture store chain.

"I went from making $35 a week to $500 a month," Ruth said before Tuesday's banquet.

Ruth opened his own store, Gerard's Furniture, on North Foster Drive in 1966 and relocated it in 1975 to Florida Boulevard, where it was a Baton Rouge landmark for more than 40 more years before closing last year.

Welch noted that Ruth has said his greatest accomplishment was marrying his wife, Selma, who got a round of applause at the remark.

The two, who were classmates at Baton Rouge High, have been married 59 years and have four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

As a young businessman, Ruth, when he was newly returned from military service, joined the Jaycees, where he started a campaign encouraging motorists to install seat belts.

"I can't tell you how many thousands of lives you saved doing that," Welch said.

Ruth was also active with the Jaycees in providing necessities for three area orphanages, as well as developing services for World War II veterans.

He went on to help establish 15 new Jaycee chapters throughout south Louisiana and chaired the Baton Rouge startup of the Baton Rouge Downtown Christmas Parade that's rolled since 1955, Welch said.

In 1959, Ruth went on to found the Red Stick Kiwanis Club; his first project there was organizing ticket sales for an appearance of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy at the Capital House Hotel.

Ruth also helped grow the Baton Rouge Boating Club that was instrumental in developing a sheriff's flotilla for patrolling parish waterways.

"Gerard Ruth is not being honored here tonight for his incredible skills in the furniture business," Welch said. "He is being honored because of his love for his fellow man, his golden deeds and his desire to give back, for all the blessings he has received."

The Golden Deeds award recipient is voted on by the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge, made up of 28 nonprofits and civic organizations throughout the area.

The Advocate, along with the council, has presented the Golden Deeds award, which honors those who have volunteered to benefit the community, since 1942.

"When we were new to town, we were worried about being accepted by the community," John Georges, who with wife Dathel Georges owns Georges Media, told the audience Tuesday. "I want to thank Gerard for his friendship. I think he's been inspirational to many."

Georges Media is home to The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate, The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate and weekly titles around the state.

Laura Gilliland, president of the Inter-Civic Council, said before Tuesday's event that Ruth is a generous, community-minded person.

"He wants to give it all away," she said.