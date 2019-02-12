LUTCHER — St. James Parish sheriff's deputies are searching for leads and a motive in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Gramercy man Monday night, authorities said.
Destin Smith, 22, was found shortly after 10:21 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying near parked vehicles at the Brooks Apartments in Lutcher, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said.
Smith was taken to St. James Parish Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Martin said in a statement.
Sheriff's detectives are trying to find a suspect in the shooting and determine the motive, Martin added.
Anyone with information about the slaying should call CrimeStoppers at (877) 903-STOP or the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200. Tipsters can remain anonymous, deputies said.