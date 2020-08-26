The United Cajun Navy was loading up its cargo trucks Wednesday and preparing to dispatch its rescue boats to southwest Louisiana to respond to Hurricane Laura, a storm the group's leader said will likely present challenges of an "epic proportion."
The volunteer rescue group is asking the public for donations of water bottles, Gatorade, Powerade, snack foods, tarps, gas cans and trash bags to aid in their relief efforts. Supplies can be dropped off or purchased directly at the Lowe's on Siegen Lane.
Todd Terrell, the head of United Cajun Navy, said the nonprofit has received fewer donations than in previous years, a fact he attributes to the economic ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
The volunteer group also has significantly fewer boats on hand. That's because much of the volunteer force is facing their own evacuations.
"The problem is, in Louisiana, a lot of the boaters will be taking care of their own families," Terrell said.
Terrell estimated they have roughly 75 boats ready for rescue efforts, a drop from the 1,000 boats dispatched to Houston after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The group is buttressing its fleet with volunteers from neighboring states.
The pandemic is also proving troublesome for the United Cajun Navy. Terrell said a number of plant workers, military personnel and health care professionals who typically assist in rescues are unable to volunteer. If they do, they may be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to work.
Terrell said the United Cajun Navy is also in need of volunteers with trucks and trailers to help deliver supplies. Volunteers can register at www.unitedcajunnavy.com.
Terrell said they're on standby to help out nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the region. He said rescue operations may be trickier than normal given how spread out southwest Louisiana is.
The United Cajun Navy is one of several similarly named volunteer organizations that mobilize rescue operations during hurricane season. Other groups include the Cajun Navy, Cajun Navy 2016 and the Louisiana Cajun Navy.