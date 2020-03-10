The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and parish taxing authorities received a total of $10.5 million in new annual revenue thanks to changes to the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Together Baton Rouge leaders claim in a new study released Tuesday.

The faith-based advocacy group's research of property tax records for industrial businesses from 2016 to 2019 also estimates the parish could receive up to $21.5 million in total new revenue by 2021 if those stricter guidelines for tax exemptions were to remain intact.

Together Baton Rouge released its report a day before the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is set to revisit the guidelines council members adopted in 2018 outlining how they would approve tax breaks for industrial projects.

Those guidelines, which Together Baton Rouge leaders had a hand in crafting, followed a 2016 executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards which, for the first time, gave local taxing authorities more say-so over which companies were granted tax breaks.

Change to state's largest tax break would give companies ability to appeal rejections by locals Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration plans to let manufacturers appeal to a state board if they are rejected by local officials for tax break…

But the governor recently did an about-face of sorts. His administration pushed changes that put more power back in state officials hands, giving industrial companies the option to appeal any rejection for tax breaks by a local governing authority to the state's Board of Commerce and Industry.

After the school board and Metro Council rejected an exemption request from ExxonMobil, the business community cried out for changes in how the program is handled.

Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson has said the Metro Council needed to revisit its ITEP guidelines to align more with the recent changes made at the state level. Together Baton Rouge leaders opposed those changes when the state's Board of Commerce voted on them.

The Metro Council will hold a public hearing on the matter at its meeting Wednesday.

Together Baton Rouge leaders on Tuesday declined to take a position on the Metro Council's pending decision. Instead, they focused on the numbers they compiled, highlighting all the ways the ITEP reform worked in favor for the parish: namely, generating much-needed new revenue for the coffers of parish entities like the School Board.

"We're trying to put this information out there so that people making the decisions know what's happening," said Rick Moreland, a retired LSU professor and leader with Together Baton Rouge. "We think this made the difference with the school board not having to lay off teachers because of the deficit they were facing before."

Moreland said a team of 40 people spent months combing through thousands of annual tax reports for 150 industrial companies in the state right before Edward's executive order and the years that followed.

Their data asserts the percentage of industrial properties getting tax exemptions dropped by 17% between 2016 and 2018 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Moreland attributes some of that to the fact that companies that had gotten used to getting annual tax breaks because the state's Board of Commerce and Industry rarely, if ever, denied exemption requests. They opted not to apply for renewals once local governing authorities had the power to reject them.

That pumped approximately $10.5 million in total new revenue to all the various taxing authorities in the parish over the past three years, their data suggests.

"This is new revenue going to the Metro Council, School Board, Sheriff's Office etc.," Moreland said.

That number could rise to as much as $20 million over the two years if the stricter guidelines remains. The revenue jump is attributed to exemptions that have already been approved expiring over the new two years.

The local regulations have also created a significant number of new jobs which are contributing to the local economy, TBR officials added in a prepared statement.

The Metro Council Wednesday night will likely tackle two of the provisions that conflict with the new ITEP changes.

One is that the parish's guidelines require only new projects and expansions are eligible for tax breaks from the council, which no longer is the case at the state level.

The other: that expansions and new construction projects create at least 15 permanent jobs, or 10% of the business's pre-project employment baseline, to get tax cuts.

Councilmen LaMont Cole and Matt Watson spearheaded the crafting of the council's ITEP guidelines along with input from community stakeholders. Neither returned requests for comments Tuesday possible changes or the Together Baton Rouge data.