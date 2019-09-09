lsutexasam.112617 HS 1283.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

File photo of the Golden Band from Tigerland performing on the field before kickoff at a 2017 home game

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

What goes around comes around, and when the Texas Longhorns come to Tiger Stadium next fall, their fans — including the band — better be ready to climb.

The Tiger Marching Band sat in the upper deck at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in LSU's 45-38 victory on Saturday in Austin, Texas, as did the Tiger fans who bought tickets through the allotment provided LSU. Although visitors usually have seats in the lower level in Tiger Stadium, that won't be the case on Sept. 12, 2020, said Verge Ausberry, executive director for external relations in the LSU Athletic Department.

"We're going to do the same thing to them, too," Ausberry said.

Southeastern Conference policy requires that 1,500 tickets for the visiting school must be in the lower deck, but that won't apply to Texas, of the Big 12 Conference, Ausberry said. The contract between the two schools allowed visitors only 3,000 tickets, less than the 5,000 the SEC requires for conference games.

The LSU-Texas contract, however, doesn't specify where those seats must be, Ausberry said.

Email George Morris at gmorris@theadvocate.com.

View comments