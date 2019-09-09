What goes around comes around, and when the Texas Longhorns come to Tiger Stadium next fall, their fans — including the band — better be ready to climb.

The Tiger Marching Band sat in the upper deck at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in LSU's 45-38 victory on Saturday in Austin, Texas, as did the Tiger fans who bought tickets through the allotment provided LSU. Although visitors usually have seats in the lower level in Tiger Stadium, that won't be the case on Sept. 12, 2020, said Verge Ausberry, executive director for external relations in the LSU Athletic Department.

"We're going to do the same thing to them, too," Ausberry said.

I’m sure this may validate some #LSU folks who decided to stay home. pic.twitter.com/WC9Jn1lUkZ — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 7, 2019

Southeastern Conference policy requires that 1,500 tickets for the visiting school must be in the lower deck, but that won't apply to Texas, of the Big 12 Conference, Ausberry said. The contract between the two schools allowed visitors only 3,000 tickets, less than the 5,000 the SEC requires for conference games.

The LSU-Texas contract, however, doesn't specify where those seats must be, Ausberry said.

