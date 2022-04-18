The last few years have not been kind to Elisha Anderson.
After giving birth to her two young children, losing her father and caring for her grieving mother, Anderson suffered two strokes in quick succession. She found herself celebrating her 30th birthday at a nursing home, barely able to bathe and feed herself.
As she slowly recovered, Anderson cared for her ailing mother who also suffered from a slight case of dementia. But when her mother fell critically ill and was hospitalized about half a year ago, Anderson wasn't able to make rent and wound up on the streets.
Just this week, her mother died following a prolonged stint in hospice.
By all accounts, Anderson should not have been strolling through the hallway of the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center with an unmistakable bounce in her step Thursday morning. But there she was, with what must have been a beaming smile behind her mask, joking and laughing with staff.
"I got some good news this morning," she said. "I have an appointment with Volunteers of America for housing. I've been feeling so down lately. I've just been going through it."
In other words, Anderson is in the final stretch of finding housing, a process she began with a case worker at the One Stop. It's a crucial step in helping unhoused people return to a place of stability.
Outcomes like Anderson's are what the staff at the One Stop want for those passing through their doors. The One Stop operates as a day center for people experiencing homelessness, offering them the opportunity to get off their feet, escape the elements, clean themselves and their clothes and check their mail.
Over the last year the center has expanded its services through a partnership with the Start Corporation, gaining five new staff members — a move Executive Director Weston Schild said has allowed them to serve more people.
The center saw a 48% increase in demand for their services when comparing the first quarter 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Last year the organization recorded approximately 4,700 people experiencing homelessness passing through their doors. In the first quarter of this year alone the center has served 1,737 guests.
By addressing people's immediate, basic needs, staff hope to develop relationships with those they serve to help them find housing and other comprehensive social support that can make a lasting difference. Every return visit for a quick shower or nap is an opportunity for staff to interact with them on a more personal level.
"Ours is a lynchpin infrastructure need for Baton Rouge in that folks can just walk in, no questions asked," Schild said. "When they’re ready, we can engage them in housing services and go from there."
Last year the center guided just over 2,800 people to begin the housing process with their staff, he added.
Although the statistics have yet to be finalized for this year's Point in Time Count, in which volunteers fan out across the region to record the number of people experiencing homelessness, providers say, generally speaking, they counted more unsheltered individuals than the most recent count in 2020.
Causes behind the apparent rise in homelessness vary, Schild said. Even for a disaster-prone state, Louisiana has suffered a series of climate catastrophes in the last few years that have displaced people and strained available housing stock.
Adding the coronavirus pandemic to the mix has likely caused the number of those thrust onto the streets in the last two years to swell further — though Schild cautioned it is difficult to draw a direct line between any one event and homelessness.
Staff are trained to listen to each person's unique story that brought them to homelessness and do their best to respond to their needs.
"Our philosophy is that anyone who's homeless is experiencing trauma," said Amanda Falcon, the HUD Program Director at the One Stop. "That, in and of itself, is a traumatic experience. You not having a safe place to be? You're experiencing trauma."
Since the Start Corporation began providing services in the beginning of 2021, the One Stop now has a host of "navigators" who keep the center running smoothly.
There is a campus navigator who welcomes guests and assists them with check-in. The navigator at the front desk takes phone calls, offers assistance and manages the mail. One for shelter services oversees the showers and the laundry (at the One Stop, staff launder clothing for their guests). There is someone to oversee the computer lab, and others who steer people toward housing opportunities.
"(The center) serves a great purpose because they can come in for that entire eight hours of the day and out of the exposure of the streets," said Addie Duval, vice president of the Greater Baton Rouge region for Start. "If those services weren’t happening, I don’t know what the city would look like."
Around 30 people were checked into the One Stop at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, with most resting in the center's common room. A screen near the front showed the week's weather forecast, the current visitor count and the breakdown of what services were being used at that moment.
Below the main screen is a smaller one featuring the "Virtual One Stop" — a map of essential services across the Baton Rouge area.
For so many of those who pass through the One Stop, the center is a safe space to take a break away from the uncertainty of the streets.
David Worely, 66, has been advised by his doctor to stay off his feet amid his struggles with diabetic ulcers. Worley, originally from Pennsylvania, is waiting on housing. He even found an apartment but is unable to move in until May.
The center gives him a reprieve from the heat while he waits to return to a shelter later in the day.
As for Anderson, who has spent many of her days in a makeshift tent on the streets in recent months, getting one step closer to a home has transformed her.
"I may have been through a lot, but it only makes me stronger," she said. "I try to push myself because I have two little ones to take care of. My mom wouldn't want this for me. Now, I've got to get up and go."