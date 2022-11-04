Two months into the Metro Council’s investigation of members of the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system, attorneys for the council’s investigative committee say they’re being stonewalled in their effort to gather evidence.
A notice compelling the Capital Area Transit System’s Board of Commissioners to provide documents related to several recent scandals at the agency was only partially fulfilled, Metro Council attorney Michael Adams said, and a subpoena for CATS commissioners’ testimony may soon be issued by the investigative committee.
Metro Council members on the investigative committee voiced frustration Wednesday about what they called a lack of cooperation on the part of the CATS commissioners.
“I am absolutely shocked because anybody given the opportunity to clear their name and clear the record should take full advantage to do so,” Councilwoman Jennifer Racca said. “However, nobody has come forward to this investigative committee and now they’re hiding from it.”
The CATS board voted in August to pay local attorney Murphy J. Foster III $30,000 to represent them throughout the Metro Council’s investigation. In letters to the council last month, Foster contended the council’s investigative committee has no real power to compel CATS officials to produce documents or submit to questioning under the city-parish Plan of Government.
Because of that, the committee’s request for documents was treated as a run-of-the-mill public records request, Foster wrote. Some requested documents were provided, while others were rejected on the grounds they relate to potential litigation, were produced during an executive session or are subject to attorney/client privilege, Foster wrote.
That same position will apply to the committee’s request that members of the CATS board testify, Foster said.
“I will ask the individual commissioners who I represent if they want to sit for a series of questions. Some may, some may not,” Foster said in an interview Wednesday. “I won’t let my clients go into discussing issues that are, one, private to certain employees, or two, subject to attorney client privilege.”
The Metro Council committee on Wednesday authorized a subpoena for CATS commissioners’ testimony if the committee’s request for testimony is declined.
“I haven’t seen a subpoena, and if we get a subpoena, we’ll deal with it,” Foster said.
If the subpoena is ignored, the next step may be litigation, Racca said.
“It’s super unfortunate because we’re now playing with taxpayer dollars with the CATS attorney and now with our attorney when this could be a seamless process,” Racca said.
The legal maneuvering between the Metro Council and the CATS board began over the summer after the council formed the committee to investigate the CATS board's handling of a series of scandals that plagued the bus agency throughout the first half of the year.
The CATS board voted in April to strip former CEO Bill Deville of his title and duties without terminating his contract after the agency was thrust into turmoil when an administrator’s drug test was leaked to the media. The board’s decision allowed Deville to continue collecting a $190,000 annual salary through the expiration of his contract in September 2023.
The board eventually terminated Deville’s contract months later in June, but Metro Council members said the saga showed the CATS board was mishandling taxpayer funds and the council formed the investigative committee in July with the goal of removing members of the CATS board.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents the council on the CATS board, urged board members in August not to hire an attorney, calling the investigative committee “a conversation” between the two public bodies.
“This isn’t just a conversation, it has ramifications,” Foster told the CATS board at the time. “You need counsel for this conversation.”
Kahli Cohran, president of the CATS board, said the Metro Council has been unnecessarily escalating the situation by creating the committee and hiring an attorney without first sitting down for a meeting. Cohran’s requests to council members for a meeting prior to the committee’s creation were largely ignored, he said.
“I don't understand why they would take the option to hire legal counsel and create a committee without first coming to talk to me,” Cohran said.
To remove any member of the CATS board, the Metro Council must show that an individual board member was either negligent or committed misconduct while in the position, according to the city-parish's Plan of Government.
Cohran and Foster both said the Metro Council has been unable to articulate specific acts of negligence or misconduct on the part of the CATS board. The formation of the committee improperly creates a presumption of the board members’ guilt, Foster wrote Oct. 19.
“Forming this commission and implying these allegations is defamatory by itself because they are saying that there’s been negligence or malfeasance on the part of the (CATS) commissioners,” Foster said in an interview.