An East Baton Rouge jury on Thursday convicted a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2003 after deliberations were delayed because of Hurricane Nicholas.

The panel opened deliberations Thursday morning in the case of Sedrick Hills, 46. He had been convicted previously, but by a non-unanimous jury, and was granted a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court used a New Orleans case last year to outlaw split-jury verdicts.

The jury found him guilty of a sexual assault-related charge and acquitted him of another forcible rape Thursday night, according to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III.

2003 Baton Rouge rape case has closing arguments, but hurricane delays deliberations A jury heard closing arguments Tuesday at the trial of a Baton Rouge man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2003, but the panel won't beg…

Hills also had been granted a new trial by his original judge, Trudy White, after she considered evidence from a Black juror who claimed a White juror had made racist remarks about Hills, who is Black. An appeals court found the claim not credible and reversed White's order.

Then, while Hills awaited a new trial, a special judge offered to reduce Hills' 12-year sentence if Hills would offer, and the woman would accept, a $150,000 payment. The woman said she didn't want a payment. The judge said later he was intending only to empower the victim, not encourage bribery or extortion.

The jury deliberated through the day Thursday, then returned for an evening session for 19th Judicial District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts.

Hills, now 46, was formally charged in 2014 after DNA linked him to the sexual assault, and he was found guilty in 2018. In testimony Monday, the woman, now 33, said Hills raped her after giving her a ride home from a Sunday church service.

At accused Baton Rouge rapist's retrial, alleged victim recounts the horror of 2003 assault A woman testified Monday for the second time in three years that a Baton Rouge man raped her in 2003 when she was 15 after giving her a ride h…

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Hills' lead attorney, Robert Tucker Sr., had said in closing arguments Tuesday that the state had used "Walmart science" in its case.

Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter argued to jurors that science validated what the victim reported in 2003. "Science has caught up to him," Cardia-Porter told the jury.

The 19th Judicial District Courthouse was closed Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas dumped heavy amounts of rain on the city. The closure forced a one-day delay before deliberations.

Convicted Baton Rouge rapist granted new trial due to non-unanimous verdicts For the second time in as many years, a convicted Baton Rouge rapist has been granted a new trial — this time because the jury's verdicts were…

Moore said he appreciates the jury's work despite several delays.

"We respect their verdict," he told The Advocate hours after the jurors announced their decision. "The victim in this case, now a survivor, endured years of grief and discontent beginning with the day that her normal life was taken from her at the hands of this defendant, through years of waiting until an eventual DNA match and then through two trials. No survivor should have to endure this pain. Although justice is often slow it is always out hope that it is at least certain and fair, if not swift.

"We hope that today’s verdict supports this survivors efforts to piece her life together and begin to put the past behind her and hope for a bright future."

Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.