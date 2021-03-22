Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Monday announced she's throwing support behind Troy Carter in his runoff bid for the 2nd Congressional District against Karen Carter Peterson.

Broome credited Carter as being the candidate she believes most aligns with her vision of "peace, prosperity and progress" for East Baton Rouge Parish in the district formerly held by former U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond, whom she characterized as a "friend for several years."

"It is important that our representatives are working past political differences and seeking a harmonious working tenor to bring back the federal resources that our people send to Washington each year," Broome said in a prepared statement. "I believe Sen. Carter is the man to do that."

Carter heads into the April 24 runoff after leading by 13 percentage points over Karen Carter Peterson in Saturday's primary. Carter amassed 36.3% of the votes to Peterson’s 22.9%, according to unofficial election results.

But political analysts have said she could defeat Carter in a head-to-heat matchup due to her more progressive campaign, which aligns more with Gary Chambers Jr., the Baton Rouge activist who didn't trail far behind her in Saturday's primary with 21.3% for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

The district, previously held by Richmond, is majority black and stretches from New Orleans through the west bank of Jefferson Parish and the River Parishes and north into Baton Rouge.

Chambers, as of Sunday, had not yet said he he intends to endorse in the upcoming runoff, a decision analyst has said could tip the scales in the favor for either candidate.

Carter, 57, has campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Peterson, 51, is lobbying for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and raising the minimum wage also.

Carter collected endorsements from many key local Democrat and Republican leaders while Peterson got backings from several Democrats at the national level.