Candidates in two north Baton Rouge school board districts said Tuesday they support neighborhood schools, but differed on whether such schools need to move to growing areas or whether they can be improved where they are now and attract more kids.

“We are going to have to start moving the neighborhood schools to the places where the children are growing up,” said Vereta Lee, who represents District 2 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

Lee, who is running for a fourth term, told a small crowd at Café Américain Restaurant that many Baton Rouge neighborhoods are growing older, with fewer children, and the schools that serve those neighborhoods will have to change.

Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, running for a third term for neighboring District 3, also spoke at the candidate forum, organized by the conservative Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish. Districts 2 and 3 are among six School Board seats that voters are set to decide on Nov. 6.

Echoing Lee, Nelson-Smith pointed to a demographic study the school system completed in 2017 in advance of the successful renewal in April of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education. She said the study shows that “we do have a population problem.”

“That’s why we have had to make some hard decisions,” Nelson-Smith said.

One of those, she said, is the decision to close White Hills Elementary, which is just outside the City of Baker and has about 160 students. The school is to close by 2022, and the students reassigned to a $25 million rebuilt Brownfields Elementary.

Lee's and Nelson-Smith’s challengers, however, suggested the problem isn’t aging communities, but poorly run schools that need to up their game.

“If you build a school, you put high-quality instruction, high-quality programs there, people will come,” said Tramelle Howard, a Baton Rouge educator who is running against Nelson-Smith for District 3.

Dadrius Lanus, a Baton Rouge educator who is challenging Lee in District 2, said north Baton Rouge and surrounding areas have lots of children but those students are bypassing the school district's traditional public schools.

“We have to make sure the equitable, necessary resources are there so they feel comfortable coming back,” Lanus said.

Another District 2 candidate, Joycelyn Hall, was not present at Tuesday's forum. All five candidates are Democrats.

Nelson-Smith and Lee highlighted their commitment to traditional public schools while raising doubts about the push to bring in more charter schools, which are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.

“I do not support them coming and trying to take away the democratic control of our schools and take the money out of our district,” said Nelson-Smith, who is an associate specialist of community and economic development at the Southern University AgCenter.

“I support public schools and I will always support public schools,” said Lee, whose is supervisor of Transportation, Child Welfare & Attendance for the City of Baker school system. “I’ve worked in the public schools for the past 39 years.”

Howard and Lanus are more open to charter schools, both having worked in them, though both offered criticisms of charter schools.

Howard said he will press to create a special office to monitor charter schools and hold them accountable.

He also said the school system needs to develop a vision for what it wants to do to improve all its schools. “We’re just doing a whole lot of nothing, and we’re getting the same results,” Howard said.

Lanus said several Baton Rouge charter schools led by out-of-state groups have “left a bad taste in people’s mouths.” He said he prefers what he calls “home-grown” charters, such as CSAL, Madison Prep and Mentorship Academy, which are among the higher performing charter schools in Baton Rouge.

“They are succeeding beyond our wildest dreams,” Lanus said.