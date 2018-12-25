LUTCHER — A Christmas Eve shooting in Lutcher has left two men dead and two wounded, one of them a 15-year-old boy, the St. James Parish sheriff said Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies said they and police officers from Lutcher and Gramercy are investigating the quadruple shooting and are trying to develop a motive and suspect or suspects, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a statement.
"We are still actively working the incident," Col. Sid Berthelot, the sheriff's chief deputy, added.
Lutcher and Gramercy police officers found four people had been shot when they arrived at 2176 Main St., Lutcher, about 11:29 p.m. Monday, Martin said.
One of the victims, Thaddeus Watis, 20, of Convent, died at the scene. A second man, Dedrick Paul Green Jr., 23, of also of Convent, was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead as he arrived, Martin said.
Two others also taken to the hospital, the 15-year-old from Lutcher and Jerrell Moody, 25, of Vacherie, remain in guarded condition Christmas morning, Martin said.
Sheriff's detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call CrimeStoppers at 1 (877) 903-STOP.
CrimeStoppers will pay up to $5,000 regarding information leading to an arrest. Individuals submitting tips can remain anonymous.