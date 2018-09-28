Baton Rouge Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench was recently diagnosed with "localized, superficial" bladder cancer, the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced on Friday afternoon.

Muench, who retired this year, had an out-patient surgery two weeks ago to remove a growth from his bladder, according to the press release from Communications Secretary Deacon Dan Borné. He was then diagnosed with "localized, superficial, non-invasive, treatable cancer of the bladder."

"This meant the cancer was discovered in an early stage, was only topical in depth, had not spread to any other part of the body, and can be treated locally," according to the release. "In late October I will begin a prescribed, out-patient series of treatments at my physician’s office. No radiation or systemic chemotherapy will be used."

New Bishop Michael Duca administered the sacrament of the anointing of the sick to Bishop Muench before the initial surgery.

Bishop Muench shared the news with his brother priests and deacons on Friday afternoon.

"Please know I am at peace, in good spirits and without any chronic pain," according to the release. "I am especially grateful to God for the early discovery of this condition after my retirement from office had already begun. I plan to honor the liturgical and other commitments I have made since my retirement from office."