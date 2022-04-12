With 10 potential sites for a new Mississippi River bridge on the drawing board, Ascension Parish leaders have formed a coalition to advocate for expanding a heavily traveled highway through the parish.

The project, which would expand La. 30 from two to four lanes, has been long-sought for the east bank of the parish, which will be impacted traffic-wise with whatever new bridge is built.

"On the other side of the river, the impact of the new bridge will be the same on La. 1," Ascension Chamber of Commerce President Anthony Ramirez said.

The Highway 30 Coalition of more than 20 representatives of Ascension Parish elected officials, public bodies, civic groups and industry was launched Tuesday at a press conference in Gonzales.

On its northwestern route, La. 30, which connects to Interstate 10 and goes by the name Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge, is home in Ascension Parish to a dozen global petrochemical and manufacturing plants, then turns into a retail corridor as it winds southeast to the Tanger Outlet Center.

Impacts from a new bridge aside, traffic is expected to grow dramatically on the highway, with seven new projects planned along the two-lane thoroughfare and six new ones to be announced soon, Ramirez said.

"Highway 30 is one of the most important corridors in Ascension, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes," he said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"The corridor is not only one of the most vital corridors to the local economy, but also to state and national economies," Ramirez added.

Among its goals, the Highway 30 Coalition plans to:

Raise awareness of the importance of La. 30 to the state's economy and quality of life

Support four-laning La. 30 with no new taxes

Pursue state and federal funding for the project

"We're trying to bring awareness and take action," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said Tuesday.

"These projects take a tremendous amount of time," he added. "It's critical that every phase is completed as fast as possible."