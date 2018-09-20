The Phi Delta Theta house on LSU's campus has undergone a religious conversion.

According to the Clarion Herald, a Catholic-focused newspaper in New Orleans, the frat house where Max Gruver was hazed to death is now being leased to the on-campus church, Christ the King, and is home to nine Catholic students.

The report said Christ the King's the Rev. Andrew Merrick approached the fraternity's national leadership after Gruver's death, asking if it'd consider leasing the house to the church. After initially saying it had no plans to sublease the house, the office called Merrick back and asked if he was still interested.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from campus until at least 2033. Christ the King's church is located about three blocks away from the house.

After some light renovations and investment by the church, the frat house became known as the John Paul II house and opened in August.

+3 Ex-LSU student shot frat pledges with airsoft gun before hazing death, prosecutors say A former LSU student accused in last September's alcohol-related death of Max Gruver was rebuked by fellow fraternity members for shooting ple…

There, six students from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, two from the Baton Rouge Diocese and one from the Shreveport Diocese reportedly have dinner together, study scripture and pray, among other group activities. A bedroom is being turned into a chapel.

“I kind of like the idea of having really good, authentic Catholic guys in the house and really striving to be like holy men, especially in college,” Huy Tran, 22, an accounting major from Metairie who attended Haynes Academy, told the Clarion Herald.

In the first month of classes last year, Gruver, a freshman, died in a hazing incident while he was pledging the fraternity.

+6 Two former LSU students plead no contest in hazing death of Max Gruver Two former LSU students pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruve…

Gruver's blood alcohol level registered at 0.495, more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. Coroner’s officials said his death could be attributed to alcohol poisoning and also aspiration, meaning he suffocated on his own vomit.

Police said the night before he died he was playing an initiation game called “Bible study” where he was forced to chug alcohol every time he answered questions incorrectly about his fraternity’s history.

Click here to read the full Clarion Herald story.