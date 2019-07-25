The five individuals vying to become the next parish attorney were interviewed Thursday by a selection committee which will then forward its rankings to the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council for final consideration.

How the committee ranked each candidate was not available after Thursday's round of interviews, but city-parish officials said the Metro Council isn't obligated to pick the candidate who got the highest score.

The Metro Council on Aug. 14 will hold a public hearing and possibly select a new parish attorney.

The committee, made up of representatives from the Metro Council, LSU and Southern University law schools, as well as the Louisiana Bar Association, asked each candidate the same eight questions during the 30-minute public interviews. The individuals were scored based on their answers.

This marks the third time within five years that the parish attorney position has been up for grabs. The last two people who held the position left under a shroud of controversy: Mary Roper was fired by the Metro Council in 2014 and Lea Anne Batson quit in January of this year.

+13 EBR council votes 8-3 to dismiss Parish Attorney Mary Roper Parish Attorney Mary Roper was fired by the Metro Council on Wednesday, bringing to an end a 21-year career in city-parish government that saw…

Batson quit on the eve of a public hearing at which the Metro Council was going to consider firing her too, at the urging of Councilman LaMont Cole.

Cole has never publicly stated why he wanted Batson gone. But Councilman Chandler Loupe, who supported Cole's effort, previously said employees in the Parish Attorney's Office had approached several council members over the course of Batson's four-year tenure in the top spot with allegations she was verbally abusive to them.

Greg Rome and Andy Dotson, the two candidates who currently work in the Parish Attorney's Office, in their appearances before the committee Thursday both alluded to the controversies surrounding the position.

Rome, the director of risk management and litigation in the Parish Attorney's Office, said the perception of the office has to change in order to provide the stability the Metro Council and administration needs.

"We have to be more accountable," Rome said. "If a council person asks me something, I'm going to shoot it to them straight. As far as conflicts, I try to be a consensus builder. Get everyone on the same side."

Loupe, who has been trying since taking office to get Rome installed as parish attorney, is sponsoring the next month's agenda item to select Batson's replacement.

Dotson, who has been serving as the interim parish attorney since Batson left, told committee members that employees have credited him for the boost in morale they have now regarding coming to work each day.

"I think I have humility, accessibility and accountability. All the aspects you need to do this type of work," Dotson said. "I don't know every answer or every way to help my staff get where they need to be … but I'm willing to continue to learn."

Lea Anne Batson quits as East Baton Rouge Parish attorney -- before council can fire her Lea Anne Batson on Tuesday evaded a Metro Council member’s attempt to oust her as the head of the Parish Attorney’s Office by resigning from t…

Elizabeth Rambin, a Baton Rouge lawyer who currently serves an in-house legal counsel for Zurich American Insurance Company in Metairie, said getting to serve as parish attorney would give her the new challenge she's looking for.

"Learning the ways East Baton Rouge Parish and city runs would be a struggle, but I can think on my feet and can learn," she said. "And I’ll ask anything I don’t know."

LaKoshia Roberts, a Lake Charles-based lawyer who currently serves as an attorney, compliance and Community Reinvestment Act officer at Lakeside Bank, said her past experience as legal counsel for the St. Bernard Parish government would help her easily slide into the East Baton Rouge position and meets its expectations.

"It takes someone with compassion and understanding that the citizens of the parish are the people we serve," she told the committee. "Sometimes when serving as an official for a city or parish … you have to remember the decisions you make have a greater or broader impact than you may initially believe."

Joseph Scott, who has a private law practice, said he would close the practice if he gets the parish attorney position. Scott previously worked in the Parish Attorney's Office from 2009 to 2017.

"I work hard. I show up. I'm fairly smart. And I'm willing to listen to people when they are saying something of substance," he said.