Well-known for his wit, charm, and devil-may-care approach to both politics and life, many remember former Gov. Edwin Edwards as a character whose presence permeated Louisiana politics for the better half of a century.

But during Edwards’ memorial at the capitol building Saturday, his four adult children remembered him simply as a concerned and caring father whose ability to make others feel cared for extended just as fully to his home life.

“Tina Turner wrote a song: ‘Simply the Best.’ My dad was simply the best,” said Victoria Edwards, the second-eldest of Edwards’ five children. “The only thing he wasn’t good at was lifting weights. He wasn’t the best at that, but that’s all that’s been going through my head since he passed: ‘Simply the best.’”

Edwards’ eldest son, Stephen, recalled his father’s brilliant, almost encyclopedic knowledge of the law.

It was his ability to draw on that vast knowledge and practically apply it that made him an “anomaly,” his son said.

“Not only was he able to garner information and retain it, but he knew how to use it,” Stephen Edwards said. “I admired that a lot, and also tried to do that in my life.”

A family man until the end, the bond that Edwards — who welcomed his fifth child, Eli, with his third wife Trina in 2013 — had with his children was unmatched, Victoria said, noting that each sibling inherited a distinct trait from their father.

“Stephen was a lawyer and daddy was a lawyer. David flew airplanes and daddy flew airplanes. I rode horses and daddy and I rode horses together. Anna could always discuss politics,” she said.

“I also did a lot of musical theater,” Victoria added, “and he came to see every (show).”

For several years, a tumultuous adolescence and early adulthood put a strain on the relationship Edwards had with his second daughter, but Victoria said her father never lost his temper.

“He had my back. Nobody else really had my back. He was my go-to in times of trouble and distress,” she said. “A lot of years I didn’t know that he was, but he was.”

Former Louisiana State Police lieutenant Henry Reed, who served as Edwards’ body guard during the politician’s last four years in office, was one of many mourners Saturday who also recalled witnessing that warmth first-hand.

“He was so kind and thoughtful,” Reed said, recounting a time the four-term governor went out of his way to show appreciation for a former capitol employee.

“The guy used to shine shoes here at the capitol, and they ran an article on him in The Advocate. (Edwards) saw it, and he told me the next day he wanted to go and surprise the guy, and we did. We walked up, he jumped up on the stand, and the guy turned around and said ‘Governor?’ (Edwards) said ‘I thought I’d just come by and say hello,’” Reed said. “That’s how thoughtful he was.”

Though Edwards faced many controversies during his six-plus decades in public service, mourner Ivan Allen said Edwards’ legacy should be a reminder that above all, he was human.

“Louisiana was like his wife. He wanted to take care of her,” said Allen — who said he met Edwards twice before his death — as he stood on the steps of the capitol Saturday. “We may have lost a silver fox, but we still got his style and charisma.”