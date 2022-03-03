Fire crews responded to a massive blaze on Joor Road Thursday afternoon that lit up a swath of Hurricane Ida debris a homeowner had been trying to dispose of, a Baton Rouge fire chief said.
The owner of a piece of land in the 6800 block of Joor Road, near the Comite River, had been trying to burn some piles of storm debris when the wind caught the flames and spread them to debris around the property, said Joel Hancock, chief of the District Six Fire Department.
"He was going to try to burn a little bit at a time, and the wind caught it, and now everything’s on fire," Hancock said, speaking from the scene of the blaze Thursday.
The chief said no structures were damaged in the blaze, and no one was injured.
By 7 p.m. the landowner had used a bulldozer to cut a "fire lane" around the blazing debris.
"We’re sitting here waiting for it to die out," Hancock said.
Hancock said two engines and three chiefs units responded to the fire.