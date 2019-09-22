What has happened to the construction on Bluebonnet Boulevard? Are they finished or is there some more work to do. The road is still messed up in many places.
"DOTD is almost finished with this work," says Brendan J. Rush, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"The only items remaining are painting median concrete curbs and removing and replacing two concrete panels, southbound between Highland and Burbank.
"The contractor is scheduled to finish by the end of September weather permitting."
About that trash
The area of O’Neal Lane at the intersection of South Harrell’s Ferry Road has become an area of blight. Why are those townhouses/apartments not required to have their garbage picked up or the use of dumpsters? Sadly there is litter everywhere. How much longer before someone cares to make these landlords accountable for the condition of this area?
Mark A. Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, says, "the City-Parish Department of Environmental Services along with Republic are actively working to change how these residents are serviced.
"We have contacted all of the residents to get them to relocate the cart collection to the rear of the properties. This will be the first step to cleaning up the intersection.
"The next step will be to work with the property owners so they understand their obligation to take a more active role in maintaining these properties. Commercial properties are generally obligated to contract their own bulky waste collection, which the majority already do throughout the City-Parish."