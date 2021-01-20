CONVENT — St. James Parish government is building a three-year infrastructure plan and will seek public comment Thursday evening ahead of a future council vote, parish officials said.
The Capital Improvement Plan will include drainage, transportation, utility and recreation plans that have already been on the books and are still in development, parish officials added.
The parish's road improvement plan, for instance, is wrapped up in the capital plan. The road plan will designate roads for patching, overlay or reconstruction after the parish hired a third-party contractor to evaluate the condition of all the parish's roads, officials said.
"That way we can priority rank which roads need work immediately before others," said Meredith Conger, parish spokeswoman.
The road evaluations will continue each year afterward.
"It's an ongoing effort, so there'll always be a continuous cycle of roadway improvements," she added.
The overall Capital Improvement Plan, which would have some revisions annually but also a full update every three years, is aimed at allowing the parish to better budget and plan for the long term, Conger said.
Each attendee at the meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Parish Courthouse council chambers in Convent will be provided a short survey to complete in addition to reviewing the list of projects spanning from 2020 to 2022, officials said.
Parish officials had an earlier meeting Tuesday in Vacherie.
Feedback from both public meetings will be incorporated into the plan.
The final copy will be presented to Parish Council in February. Once approved by Parish Council, the plan will be made available to residents on the Parish website.
Masks and social distancing will be required at Thursday's meeting.