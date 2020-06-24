The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to consider a $5 million settlement in the civil lawsuit against local leaders filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited nationwide protests.

The measure, introduced by Councilwoman Chauna Banks at a virtual meeting of the council on Wednesday, is slated to appear for a vote before the council on Aug. 26 — when officials hope the public would be able to offer their comments in-person, if the state allows further reopening in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved, Banks' measure would authorize the Parish Attorney's Office to offer the settlement to Sterling's family with dollars appropriated from the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Funds.

"Seeing what happened to George Floyd reminded me so much of what happened to Alton Sterling," Banks said in an interview. "This needs to be settled now and not be passed along to the next council and administration."

The Sterling family's wrongful death lawsuit alleges the 2016 shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among some Baton Rouge police officers. Defendants include the City of Baton Rouge and its police department in addition to the officer who killed Sterling during a violent struggle outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 and is crawling toward a March 2021 trial date. Attorneys for both sides agreed to participate in mediation, which they hoped would result in a settlement agreement. In December, a motion to settle the case and accept the mediator's proposal appeared before the council but failed to garner the seven votes necessary to pass.

The introductory measure Wednesday was amended to include support from Councilman Chandler Loupe and Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis.

Councilman Dwight Hudson noted his opposition to the item in an interview prior to the meeting, arguing it is irresponsible for offers of settlement to originate from outside of the Parish Attorney's Office. He said the measure undermines that office's ability to represent the best interests of the parish.

Councilman Trae Welch said he believes the lawsuit should proceed to trial to allow for a full accounting of the case to be “aired out” in public. He also said there are legal questions to be answered on whether the $5 million proposal exceeds potential caps on city-parish payouts still being worked out.

"To ask the council and the taxpayers to pay more than what is legally obligated, I just don't think that this is the time to do it," Welch said in an interview.

The measure was originally written to appear at the council's July 22 meeting; however, the date was amended after council administrator Ashley Beck said that with Phase 2 restrictions in place until at least July 24, an in-person meeting on that date wasn't feasible.