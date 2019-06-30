A Donaldsonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish on Saturday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
Juan Carlos Mendoza-Rangel, 18, was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound on La. Hwy. 405 in White Castle when he ran off the road and went into a ditch. The truck turned over several times, and Mendoza-Rangel was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mendoza-Rangel wasn't wearing a seat belt, and impairment is suspected, police said.
The crash is still being investigated. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.