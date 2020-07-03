The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say July 5 is one of the busiest days for animal shelters, after dogs break free from their restraints because of fireworks displays.
The Louisiana SPCA says since fireworks are shot off only twice a year, the loud noises and flashes of lights catch pets off-guard and upset them.
This year's displays may be a bit out of the ordinary, too. While many municipal fireworks displays have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are opting to hold their own displays at home.
The SPCA says people who live near a fireworks display should leave pets inside and perhaps use a white noise machine or play soft music to help calm your pet and block the sounds of the fireworks. Stay inside with pets that are particularly fearful of fireworks.
Pet owners can also exercise their dogs before the fireworks start, since tired dogs are less anxious.
Also, make sure animals have their ID tags on, in case they run away. If dogs are being kept in a yard, make sure all gates are locked and fence holes closed.