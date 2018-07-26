The National Guard is sending 16 pallets — 32,256 bottles — to East Feliciana Parish after officials there declared a state of emergency when a water line break in Clinton affected the water supply, according to the Governor's Office.
Workers repaired the pipe, but because of a boil water advisory the National Guard is sending bottled water to the parish from Camp Villere in Slidell. The parish will remain under the boil water advisory until the water is tested again, which could take two to three days, Clinton Mayor Lori Bell said.
East Feliciana Parish Emergency Manager Joseph Moreau said they delivered five pallets of water to residents Thursday morning and some local stores dropped the price of water to $2 a case before the bottled water arrived. Water for residents is available at the old fire station, the mayor said.
The break happened on Pine Ridge Street, which is near the intersection of Oak Drive and Plank Road, Moreau said. Bell said officials don't know what caused the break, but the pipe split all the way to the fire hydrant.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the statement that the hot weather is making the situation worse.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s in Clinton for the next several days, the governor said in a news release.
“We want to make sure the public is safe while the water system issues are being resolved," Edwards said. "These types of water problems are certainly an inconvenience, but they can also be life threatening in some cases due to the heat, which is why it is important for the public to heed all warnings and take the necessary safety precautions."