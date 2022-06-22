The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its employees Tuesday on felony theft and malfeasance in office after she stole $35,000 from the department to gamble, according to St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nathaniel Williams.
Citizens reported to the sheriff's office that checks written to pay fees to the office had not been deposited. After investigating, they said, deputies found Tequella Douglas, 39, the former chief of the civil division, had stolen deposits for April and May, destroyed the checks and kept about $10,000 in cash.
According to the agency, Douglas told deputies she recently developed a gambling problem and used the cash for video poker.
Douglas worked as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office since 2016 and was fired June 16.
Williams said the missing fees will be absorbed by the Sheriff’s Office and added to the total dollar amount for which Douglas will be liable.