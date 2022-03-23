Louisiana State Police Major Jason Turner, who leads the agency’s criminal investigations and who concluded troopers didn’t break the law in the brutal, deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, according to an investigator, is the latest trooper to retire amid the ongoing scandal over the incident.
Nick Manale, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed Wednesday that Turner has submitted a request for retirement, but added that “dates are not finalized.” Turner has worked for State Police since 1997. Manale said he didn’t know when Turner put in his retirement papers.
Turner’s retirement comes just over a year after Col. Lamar Davis promoted him to lead the Criminal Investigative Division statewide and tasked him with reviewing use-of-force complaints and policies.
But it also comes as Turner faced increasing public scrutiny in recent months, with state lawmakers probing Greene’s death.
Turner was named by an investigator as one of several agency officials who sought to downplay potential criminal actions by the troopers who beat, shackled and tased Greene on a dark Union Parish road in 2019. Albert Paxton, who investigated the case, wrote in his notes that Turner concluded there were “policy violations but not against the law.”
Paxton has also named Turner in testimony before lawmakers in December and this month.
State Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, questioned State Police brass at a December hearing about Turner’s promotion amid an ongoing federal probe into Greene’s death.
In that hearing, Turner didn’t comment directly on the Greene matter, but when Jackson asked if he ever disregarded the recommendation of a State Police investigator, Turner said “not that I recall.”
On Tuesday, a Louisiana State Police use-of-force expert who reviewed the footage called the troopers’ actions “torture and murder” during a legislative hearing about the case. Paxton and his former supervisor told state lawmakers that several troopers should have been arrested, and that their superiors whitewashed the troopers’ actions.
Turner joins a growing list of State Police officials who have retired amid the widening scandal, which came to light a year after Greene’s death in 2019 amid media reports on his death. Members of Greene’s family say they were initially told he died as a result of the car crash at the end of a lengthy police chase, but troubling body camera video later showed troopers brutalizing Greene as he screamed for help, pleading with troopers “I’m your brother!” and “I’m scared!”
Kevin Reeves, who was superintendent of the agency at the time of Greene’s death, retired in 2020. Bob Brown and Mike Noel, who both served as chiefs of staff, also retired. Noel subsequently pulled his name from consideration as Gaming Control Board chair amid pressure from Black lawmakers who were upset with the appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards.