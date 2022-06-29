Following months of uncertainty over paying a $190,000 a year salary for a defrocked CEO, Baton Rouge's bus system on Wednesday officially fired the former CEO when the agency’s oversight board voted to terminate his contract, clearing the way for the board to then approve a new contract for the agency's interim CEO.
William "Bill" Deville, who was named CEO of the Capital Area Transit System in 2016, was stripped of his title and duties in April amid a series of scandals at the agency, but his contract was not terminated. The vote allowed Deville to remain under a contract with a $190,000 annual salary that did not expire until September 2023.
The April decision left CATS in limbo, prompting criticism from local leaders last week when the agency's Board of Commissioners attempted to approve a new contract for interim CEO Dwana Williams.
Commissioners last Tuesday deferred approving Williams' new contract in the face of the criticism of essentially paying two CEO salaries.
The board voted 7 to 2 in favor of terminating Deville's contract. Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents the Metro Council on the board, and commissioner Matt Thomas were the two votes against terminating Deville's contract.
Coleman voiced trepidation that terminating Deville's contract could lead to legal action being taken against the agency.
"A lot of decisions have been made before with emotions," Coleman said during the meeting. "If this is done, where are we legally? ... In the past when we’ve had meetings, proper protocol was not followed."
Murphy Foster, an attorney for the agency, told the board that proper protocol was being followed by holding the vote by leaving Deville with the option of pursuing a due process hearing to determine if the contract termination represents a breach of contract on the part of CATS.
Foster said he's been in contact with Deville's attorney and doesn't believe Deville will pursue such a hearing because "he doesn’t want to come back, and he believes we don’t want him to come back.”
Following the termination of Deville's contract, the board the entered an hour-long executive session to discuss Williams' new contract and "threatening litigation" tied to the contract termination.
Williams' new contract was then approved, with eight members of the board voting in favor. Coleman abstained on the vote.
Williams will be paid roughly $190,000 a year, but her contract will not include many of the stipends and performance incentives that Deville's contract included because of her interim status, CATS attorney Dedrick Moore said.
The agency was unable to produce a copy of the contract Wednesday evening.
The board's actions came after at least six members of the Metro Council, which has the power to appoint and remove members of the board, said they would be in favor of removing most of the board's members in an effort to reform the agency.
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, who previously led discussions to remove board members after Deville's botched ouster in April, said she has similar concerns to Coleman over the legal liability the agency could face.
"They're setting themselves up for a ton of exposure," Racca said. "This is a very short timeframe to actually get some answers. I'm concerned this is a knee jerk reaction, yet again, and a little impulsive."
The Metro Council first began to take a public interest in the actions of the board during the April meeting where Deville was stripped of his duties. The board entered that meeting planning to terminate Deville's contract until Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole attended the meeting to warn that such an action could lead to legal exposure. The board instead simply stripped Deville of his title and duties while allowing the contract to remain in effect, prompting further criticism from the Metro Council.
Now officially CATS' interim CEO, Williams is a longtime employee of the agency who worked her way up into an administrative role. She started working at CATS in 2003 as an operations dispatcher and was named lead dispatcher in 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile. Williams then received a series of promotions, serving as operations manager, director of operations and was named chief operating officer in March 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.
"As interim CEO, I promise to do all I can to ensure that CATS continues to connect the residents of Baton Rouge and Baker to the people and places that matter," Williams wrote in a Wednesday evening statement.