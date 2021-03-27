A three-year-old child is in critical condition after a confrontation between two men led to a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Hammond Police Department. The shooting suspect turned himself in Saturday.

HPD said officers responded at around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting on North Morrison Boulevard near the Bill Hood Car Dealership.

The suspect, Traonta Berry, 22, of Ponchatoula, had been arguing with another man at the dealership, leading to a fight, according to police.

Traonta Berry Traonta Berry (Source: Hammond Police Department)

The man then left the dealership, driving northbound on North Morrison in his Jeep Liberty with his two children in the car. Police say Berry jumped in his vehicle, followed the Jeep, and began shooting at it.

A bullet struck the three-year old child, who was in the front passenger seat.

The child was transported to North Oaks Medical Center and later flown to Children’s Hospital of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say the child is in stable but critical condition.

Berry turned himself into police for questioning. Police charged him with three counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated obstruction of the highway, and one count of aggravated criminal damage.