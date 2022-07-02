One person is dead and two are injured in separate shootings within one hour on Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said.
At about 6 p.m., in the 1300 block of N. 39th St., a person was shot in the leg and brought to the hospital, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Shortly after that, two people were shot at the corner of N. 31st St. and Iroquois, McKneely. One of the victims died at the scene and the other was brought to the hospital in critical condition, McKneely said.
This is a developing story.