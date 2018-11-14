DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish government officials urged west bank residents Wednesday to conserve water when they run their faucets during expected subfreezing temperatures Wednesday and possibly Thursday night, adding the parish systems are ready for the cold snap.

The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures in Ascension will drop to the high 20s Wednesday night and early Thursday. Temperatures Thursday night are expected to be in the low to mid 30s.

Last January, the combination of an extended cold snap and customers running their water to prevent pipe breakages forced Parish Utilities of Ascension to cut water service unexpectedly in Donaldsonville due to low storage. Lasting for at least seven hours, the outage affected more than 3,200 customers, including a hospital, nursing home and dialysis clinic.

Boil water orders remained in place afterward because of the loss of pressure.

Since then, parish officials have beefed up their computerized system-wide monitoring and hired new management and staff to run the city water plant.

Parish government runs the city of Donaldsonville's water system through PUA, which owns the once privately held Peoples Water Service Co. that had served the city for decades. Separately, the parish also runs Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No.1, which serves west bank customers outside the city limits.

Unincorporated eastern Ascension is served primarily by a subsidiary of Baton Rouge Water Co. The city of Gonzales has its own water system.

Parish officials urged all their west bank customers not to run their faucets beyond a "slow drip" to conserve water during extreme cold. Officials also urged customers to check on neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-ins, and to report leaks.

Parish officials said utilities workers are on "full alert." The parish's emergency line is (225) 450-1078.