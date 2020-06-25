Fire ants are a notorious pest in Louisiana, with their painful stings and sometimes severe reactions for those allergic to their venom.
But researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered the pests may actually protect against another kind of harmful insect, called the lone star tick for a white star shape on the back of the female.
Some people bitten by the tick develop an allergy to red meat, with potentially severe reactions. A team of researchers at UVA's medical school mapped where the meat allergy is most present in the U.S. and found it was scarce in places where populations of fire ants are high -- like in Texas and the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana.
"The whole point was to understand the distribution of the red meat allergy in the U.S.," said Dr. Jeff Wilson, an allergist and one of the co-authors of an article on the research, funded by the National Institutes of Health, that recently appeared in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
"We had some pre-existing notions, based on where the Center for Disease Control says the lone star tick is, like in Texas and the Gulf Coast," Wilson said. "In all that area, we should be finding good numbers of (meat allergy) cases."
Instead, after collecting data from allergists in 44 states, researchers found the meat allergy surfacing in the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest, but "not so much in Texas and the Gulf Coast. The number of cases were not nearly so much there as elsewhere," Wilson said.
Researchers asked themselves, "What are we missing?"
The clue, Wilson said, came in a chance conversation that one of his fellow UVA researchers, Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills -- who first identified the meat allergy and its cause in 2009 -- had with an entomologist at a meeting about ticks.
"You should probably study fire ants," the entomologist said.
Researchers again surveyed allergists across the country, but this time on the numbers of cases caused by the fire ant.
The results showed a clear pattern: meat allergy cases were lowest in the states highest in fire-ant cases.
Researchers believe the fire ants may eat the lone star ticks, the only known cause of meat allergy in the U.S., or prey on the small mammals that ticks are attracted to. Or it could be that the fire ants are changing the behavior of ticks, causing them to stay shy of places where the ants live, Wilson said.
"They have a preservation instinct," he said. "They want to live to the next day, just like other organisms."
In addition to its dampening effect on the lone star tick, the fire ant also preys on an agricultural pest, the sugarcane borer, LSU AgCenter entomologist Linda Hooper-Bùi said, leading some to argue that the ants shouldn't be wiped out.
But he bite of the fire ant is especially painful. It uses its lower jaw to hold on to the victim, then injects venom from a stinger on its abdomen -- numerous times.
"The biggest concern is for children or immunocompromised folks," Hooper-Bùi said.
Her own thought, she said, is that fire ants affecting communities and neighborhoods, which are also low in tick populations, should be stopped. Farmers can make their own decisions about their fields, she said.
"Fire ants tend to be in open-area fields," Hooper-Bùi said. "They're not typically in forests, but maybe in sunny spots."
Fire ants are an invasive species, accidentally imported into the U.S. from South America via ships in the 1930s,
"They like disturbed areas; they're invasive -- as an organism they thrive on environmental chaos, because there won't be as much competition with other organisms," Hooper-Bui said.
"They're voracious," she said.