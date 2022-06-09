Top U.S. Justice Department officials from Louisiana and Washington, D.C. are scheduled to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference in Baton Rouge today to announce “the opening of a civil rights investigation.”
UPDATE: Feds investigating Louisiana State Police for patterns of excessive force, racial discrimination
A news release did not specify the nature of the investigation, only that it involves Louisiana. But sources said the feds will announce a "pattern-or-practice" probe into the embattled Louisiana State Police.
All three U.S. attorneys from Louisiana are scheduled to appear, along with Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's civil rights division.
The Legislative Black Caucus, the ACLU of Louisiana and other critics have clamored for a wide-ranging federal probe into constitutional policing at the state’s premier law enforcement agency, after grim details of the fatal May 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene and allegations of a coverup became public last year.
In the wake of the revelations about Greene's death, other allegations of excessive force by members of Troop F, a predominantly White unit based in Monroe, have stirred concerns over a range of misconduct.
An Associated Press investigation found that two-thirds of use-of-force incidents by state troopers were against Black people.
Pattern-or-practice investigations, popular during the Obama administration, have returned under President Joe Biden. Often, they lead to court oversight of law enforcement agencies under reform agreements known as “consent decrees.”
The New Orleans Police Department has spent the last decade under a consent decree reached after a scalding Justice Department investigation in 2011. A federal judge has said she expects the NOPD to begin exiting federal oversight this summer.
An ongoing federal investigation into Greene's arrest has yet to produce charges.
Greene, a 49-year-old barber, was tased, beaten and forced prone on his belly for several minutes on a Union Parish roadway before he died in State Police hands. His family said they were told he’d died from a crash following a high-speed chase.
A criminal investigator who has since resigned from LSP has alleged that the ranking officer on the scene, Lt. John Clary, withheld his body camera footage.
Recently, legislative hearings have focused on Gov. John Bel Edwards, what he knew of the incident and jarring video footage, and when.
An autopsy report on Greene’s death has been amended to remove agitated delirium as a cause of Greene’s death, while downplaying the effects of the vehicle crash.
That autopsy, based on additional records, cited as factors in his death “cocaine use, conducted electrical weapon application,” physical struggle, prone restraint, blunt force injury, and neck compression.”
The 11 a.m. news conference will be live-streamed at www.justice.gov/livestream.
