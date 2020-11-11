The faction of residents in Willow Ridge who had hoped to have the neighborhood pulled into the Baton Rouge city limits before their properties possibly become part of the proposed city of St. George have pulled their annexation petition.

Charles Landry, the Baton Rouge attorney representing 14 property owners, said Wednesday they will refile their annexation petition with an addition of one or more properties whose owners want to live in Baton Rouge and not St. George.

"This by now means an indication suggesting they have changed their minds," Landry said. "We now have an interesting opportunity with one or more other properties and it makes sense to consider them and decide how to proceed."

The Willow Ridge annexations have been some of the most controversial that cropped up since an election last fall authorized the creation of a new city in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish. Forming the new city has been tied up in court.

The earlier annexations, all of which were businesses and not residential, mostly sailed through the Metro Council for approval. But the Willow Ridge requests were tabled by the council in September after heated debate and were set for re-consideration on Oct. 28.

City-parish officials said they were pulled from the agenda shortly before that.

St. George organizers see the latest development as a plus, considering it a way to keep the proposed boundaries of their city intact. They've argued the Willow Ridge annexations would create confusing divisions when it comes to things like the handling of municipal services and voting precincts.

"They were going to lose anyway because it was ridiculous, that's why they pulled them," said Andrew Murrell, spokesman for the St. George incorporation effort. "To do this piecemeal, house-by-house annexation in a subdivision without the approval of a majority of the homeowners seems like it would be invalid."

The original petition sought to extend the Baton Rouge city limits to include 14 properties within the subdivision as well as a portion of Willow Bend Drive and a triangular plot of private property east of the subdivision, which were needed to create the contiguous connection between the homes and the city.

But 26 other homeowners came out in opposition of the effort. Some of them questioned how services like garbage collection and fire protection would be handled if the 40-home subdivision was awkwardly divided with the annexations.

Murrell also claimed that more came out in opposition after learning their property taxes would increase once they were pulled into the city of Baton Rouge, which is technically true since city residents pay more in municipal taxes than those who live in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

"This is a shameless attempt by the opposition to try and destabilize St. George in some capacity," Murrell said. "It's a bunch of folks who are bitter because they didn't win an election."

The St. George effort is currently locked in what will likely be a lengthy lawsuit which is being spearheaded by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Until a final, unappealable ruling is issued in that case, Landry said the Metro Council can continue to approve annexations requests by as many property owners who legally file them.

"Since there is ample time to withdraw with no consequences, they can refile (the annexation petition) any time until it is determined by a judge sometime in the future when the incorporation is effective," Landry said. "That may be years before St. George incorporation becomes effective and these types of annexations are no longer available in this simple format of property owner electing to annex into the city."