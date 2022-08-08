The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand.
Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last August that tightened rules against racing on public streets. At Wednesday's council meeting, he expects to bring amendments to that ordinance in order to further tamp down on the practice, including the option to jail participants and spectators.
"We felt that the penalties that are currently in place don’t do much of that. It’s more of a slap on the wrist," said Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. "We’re hoping it will deter people from participating. It’s going to cause them to think twice about their actions."
If the measure is passed, the definition of drag racing will be expanded to include stunt activities, such as doughnuts and burnouts. Spectators that often crowd roadways to watch these events will also be able to be held just as liable as the drivers and organizers themselves, Gaudet said.
Organizers of drag racing meetups were made liable for the activity under Gaudet’s previous ordinance, and he wants to make it illegal to use social media to organize the events.
Specific accounts that organize the events are already known to BRPD, McKneely said. The ordinance will hopefully deter the people running the accounts from organizing the events, and if it doesn't, "there’s now going to be some valid consequences for their activities," McKneely said.
Anyone found in violation of the ordinance will be fined $1,000, up from $500 for a first offense under the current version. Prosecutors will also be able to suspend drivers licenses and jail those arrested for the activity for up to 90 days, according to a draft of the amendments.
“Just the financial penalty alone is not deterring folks from participating in this activity, but if you can impact their ability to drive their vehicle or impact their ability to participate in this activity going forward, that’s what gives law enforcement some tools to work with,” Gaudet said.
The issue of drag racing and stunt driving has continued to plague the city in the 12 months since Gaudet's ordinance was first passed. On the Monday before Metro Council votes on the amendments, black tire marks lined River Road in front of the Raising Cane's River Center, just a block from City Hall.
The amendments are modeled after changes made by the New Orleans City Council in June, Gaudet said.
Like Baton Rouge, New Orleans had already banned drag racing but expanded its ordinance amid concerns that it wasn’t deterring the practice. New Orleans’ new legislation banned doughnuts and burning rubber while also criminalizing the organization of events on social media and blocking off roads for stunt shows.
Along with feedback from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Gaudet said members of the council have continued to hear concerns from the public about the practice.
In May, a drag racer on Perkins Road was arrested after fleeing from police. The chase ended when he crashed into the squad cars of two East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.
Later that same day, after the Garth Brooks concert at LSU, drivers doing car stunts on College Drive at I-10 closed down traffic in that area. The stunts snarled traffic at a major intersection as tens of thousands of people were leaving the concert.
“The first time we did this in August 2021, the council heard lots of feedback from the community about ways to deter this activity,” Gaudet said. “I'm getting a similar response now about what more we can do. I think this is a response to that and hopefully will help to deter drag racing in our community.”