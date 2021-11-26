The neighborhoods surrounding Baton Rouge's two sewage plants are filled with homes and apartments where kids play outside after school while parents keep a watchful eye nearby.

They also stink.

People living in both largely low-income neighborhoods complain of a frequent stench of human waste from the two plants: The North Wastewater Treatment Plant, just north of Southern University, and the South Wastewater Treatment Plant, along Gardere Lane.

“It’s always been a smell, but we just had to get used to it,” said Stephanie Youngblood, 66, who has lived across the street from the north plant for more than a decade. “It’s not acceptable, but what the hell are we going to do about it?”

Most Baton Rouge residents outside the two neighborhoods first learned about the sewage plants in September, when heavy rainfall caused 8.4 million gallons of sewage to spill from the south plant, flooding at least 30 apartment units.

The inundation marked the fifth time this year there’s been a spill at the southern plant. A sixth spill came a few weeks later in October, bringing the total to nine since the beginning of 2020, according to state records.

The north facility has struggled with similar problems. There have been four documented sewage spills this year at the north plant, and there were nine in 2020, according to state records.

That adds up to at least 22 spills and overflows on the grounds of the two plants that handle the human waste for all of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The two neighborhoods — majority Black and low-income — bear the brunt of the near-monthly spills.

“It smells horrible,” said Donna Azeez, a 69-year-old who has lived across the street from the southern plant for 10 years. “Sometimes you can’t even sleep at night it smells so bad.”

At blame for the spills is infrastructure in need of an upgrade, including aging sewer lines and pump stations, and excess stormwater that consistently overwhelms the sewage system during heavy rainfall, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong wrote in an email.

The north plant in 2018 saw several new storage tanks built on its grounds that are intended to store wastewater during heavy rainstorms. “Significant upgrades” were completed at the south plant in 2015 that increased the plant’s capacity and “laid the groundwork” for the addition of wastewater storage tanks, Armstrong said.

“These storage and capacity expansions will help minimize future spills, but the reality is an overflow at a sewer plant is not a normal event with causes that extend well beyond plant storage or equipment, nor do we ever want to see an overflow at these plants,” he wrote.

The city-parish sewage system has been under scrutiny from state and federal regulators for decades.

In 1988, the plant and the city-parish’s overall system entered into a consent decree, an agreement with federal regulators aimed at bringing out of compliance systems into compliance with federal laws.

The role that rain plays in the overflows is apparent. Many of the state-required incident reports credit stormwater for overwhelming storage tanks and inflows at both facilities.

An increase of excess rainfall events driven by climate change in combination with infrastructure that wasn’t built to handle the increases in stormwater can have disastrous consequences.

The Sept. 29 spill at the southern plant occurred because of an “equipment failure” amid a 100-year rainfall at one of the facility's pumping stations. Untreated sewage and rainwater that should have been flowing into the facility instead backed into the surrounding area.

“Plant improvements alone will never be enough,” Armstrong wrote. “It is crucial that we reduce the amount of stormwater or rainwater that enters our sewer collection system, which is designed to only carry wastewater. This is particularly important as we see more and more rainfall and heavy weather events.”

The impacts of rainfall on the parish sewer system can also be observed through city-parish 3-1-1 data.

The evening of May 17, heavy rainfall flooded more than 1,000 homes in the southeast portion of the parish. The single-highest week for citizen reports of a residential sewer backup since the beginning of 2018 occurred the same week as the May flood, according to an Advocate analysis of the complaint-hotline data.

Sewer networks are not designed or intended to transport stormwater, but illegal “tie-ins” and damaged pipes on private property allow the water to infiltrate the system, Armstrong said.

“We have completed and are continuing to invest in projects to more effectively handle our parish’s wastewater …,” Armstrong wrote. “However, this is a problem our city-parish can’t fully address on our own. We need residents’ help to prevent harmful substances or flows from entering our sewer system, whether those are due to infiltration and inflow issues or putting items down the toilet or sink that cause sewer backups and damage our sewer infrastructure.”

The cause of the issues may be system-wide, but the residents closest to the two plants have to deal with the smell and the occasional flood of untreated sewage.

“All the sewage plants are around Black areas,” said Olga Jackson, a 66-year-old who lives near the north plant. “If there’s going to be spills, they need to do something about it or remove it completely to a place where there’s no people around.”