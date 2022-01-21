Ascension Parish officials are urging all west bank residents Friday to protect their pipes and not run their faucets beyond a slow drip during expected subfreezing temperatures this weekend.
Parish officials said the National Weather Service has forecast temperatures in the mid-20s on Friday and Saturday night.
Parish government runs the water system for the city of Donaldsonville and surrounding rural areas, and a sharp freeze in early 2018 led parish officials to cut water service to city customers only for up to seven hours.
The outage affected more than 3,200 customers, including a hospital, nursing home and dialysis clinic. Boil-water orders remained in place afterward because of the loss of pressure.
At the time, officials under the administration of then-President Kenny Matassa said residents running faucets and a series of line breaks had drained the system's storage tanks.
But they also acknowledged that they had no protocols in place to build up water storage in advance of major weather events that might cause high demand. At the time, the parish just had taken over operation of the Donaldsonville city water system and its water plant from a private company about a year and a half earlier.
The Matassa administration later made several upgrades and brought on new hires to address the problem.
Martin McConnell, parish government spokesman, said the west bank water plant was not having any problems on Friday morning and workers were taking the steps necessary to prepare for the cold snap.
But he said parish officials issued the warning as a precaution to avoid a repeat of the 2018 incident.
The parish serves Parish Utilities of Ascension customers inside Donaldsonville and Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1 customers outside it.
East bank residents are served mostly by Baton Rouge Water Co. or the city of Gonzales.
Parish officials also urged residents to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in.
"Remember the Five Ps," current Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement. “Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.”
The emergency telephone number for water customers is (225) 450-1078.