A person was found dead inside a flooded and abandoned vehicle Tuesday morning, one of several cars that became submerged in floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana as massive amounts of rain pummeled the area overnight.

Most people who got stuck under the railroad overpass on Bluebonnet were able to escape their vehicles, which then floated into deeper water and formed a pile blocking the street. Tow trucks arrived Tuesday morning once the floodwaters had receded and started clearing the road, which is when first responders received reports of a body.

+3 250+ people rescued after 13+ inches of rain falls on parts of Baton Rouge area, officials say Some parts of Southeast Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas saw as much as 13.7 inches of rain Monday night, the National Weather Service…

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the body was discovered around 10:20 a.m. in one of the vehicles that got stuck under the overpass. A jumbled collection of several flooded cars remained there as of late Tuesday morning, though the road appeared free from standing water.

Officials have not yet identified the person, who authorities believe died from drowning. An official cause of death has not been released.

Some areas of East Baton Rouge received up to 13.7 inches of rain overnight, and more than 250 people needed to be rescued from flooding homes and vehicles. Nearly three dozen people were brought to the regional airport, which had been set up as a temporary refuge.

Rainfall totals were highest in the southern part of the parish, including the area on Bluebonnet near the mall.