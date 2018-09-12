BR.cajunnavy0099.091318 bf
Buy Now

As Jaimee McGarvey, top, watches and assists, Mark Vincent, bottom, checks measurements while putting the United Cajun Navy logo and Mobile Command decals on a donated former ambulance before it leaves for North Carolina. The United Cajun Navy met up and collected supplies at the Walmart on O'Neal Lane before heading out Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. The United Cajun Navy now has 200 people in Georgia and South Carolina.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

As the United Cajun Navy sets its sights on the Carolinas and Hurricane Florence, they'll ride with a lasting memory of late Baton Rouge native Sadie Thibodeaux. 

The "mobile command unit" -- a repurposed ambulance -- being used by the group departing Louisiana Wednesday was purchased using funds raised by Thibodeaux's friends and family. The 31-year-old died last month after an incident while boating on Lake Pontchartrain. 

"We did this in Sadie's honor," said her mother, Deborah Thibodeaux. "We wanted to help because that's what Sadie did — she helped people."

Cajun Navy members assisted with the search for Thibodeaux in New Orleans, who was missing for two days before her body was recovered. A report indicated her death was likely the result of a tragic accident. 

Relatives of Thibodeaux were in attendance Wednesday as supplies were gathered before the group of about 100 people departed Baton Rouge. 

The massive Hurricane Florence has prompted evacuations in parts of the Carolinas and leaves more than 5 million people under watches and warnings. More than 2 million people are expected to lose power. 

The National Hurricane Center predicts the Category 4 hurricane will strike the Carolinas later this week. But forecasters say there's a chance the storm could turn to the southwest.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Lea Skene was used in this report. 

FOR MORE ON THE CAJUN NAVY'S DEPARTURE, CLICK HERE

View comments