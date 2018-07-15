Patches have just been applied to the bike path along Dalrymple Drive on the north side of the Dalrymple/May Street intersection. When will the rest of the path between Dalrymple/East Lakeshore Drive and Dalrymple/East State Street be repaired? There are many places along that path that are not safe due to broken pavement, old or poorly applied patches, and deep ruts that are easy to miss (especially when grass clippings are blown into them), easy to stumble on, and easy for bicycle tires to get caught in.
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, says the department is taking bids to overlay Dalrymple Drive from Magnolia Street to East State Street.
"While the rehab work is being done, the portion of roadway that butts up against the existing asphalt roadway will be included at the same time," Raiford said. "That will include the section from May Street to East State. Hopefully it can be completed by October. We do have other streets include in this package of bids, which is why it may take a little longer."
Questions about city bus service
A reader sent three questions about Capital Area Transit System bus service. We asked agency spokeswoman Amie S. McNaylor to address them:
1. The turnaround at BREC at North Sherwood Forest Drive is in desperate need of an upgrade or rerouting to the driveway in front of the main building. Will CATS be planning to repair the potholes with heavy gravel that won’t dislocate due to the buses?
Street repairs are the responsibility of the city-parish public works officials, while repairs to BREC property would fall under BREC’s purview. CATS is in the process of re-evaluating how we serve the BREC facility and is identifying options to relocate from the current turnaround routing.
2. The waiting area at the Cortana Mall hub turns to mud when it rains, especially on the opposite side of Walmart. Will CATS please address this immediately?
CATS is in the process of developing a new transit hub at Cortana Mall near Walmart that will provide a greatly improved customer waiting environment. The design of the transit hub has been completed and CATS anticipates that construction will begin in fall 2018.
3. An elderly person died last December at a CATS bus stop on North Sherwood Forest Drive after a vehicle jumped the curb and hit her. Does CATS plan to place a larger pole there to stop oncoming vehicles?
In the review of this unfortunate incident, the location of the bus stop was not found to be a contributing factor in the automobile accident, nor was it deemed to be an ongoing safety hazard and did not warrant the implementation of additional safety measures. CATS regularly makes assessments of its bus stops and bus shelters for passenger safety and safety in bus operations in general, and we will continue to monitor this location as well.