A man was kidnapped at knifepoint from a Siegen Lane gas station early Sunday morning and managed to convince his attacker to drive to another station, where he was able to escape, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The victim was in his vehicle near a pump at the RaceTrac on Siegen lane shortly after 6 a.m., when a man climbed in through the front passenger window, holding a large knife and demanding money and beer, an arrest affidavit says.
As the man continued to yell his demands, moving the knife from the victim's back to his throat, the victim explained that the RaceTrac was closed and suggested they drive to the Marathon gas station open across the street.
The suspect, later identified as Sergio Flores, agreed. Once at Marathon, the victim went inside and told the clerk he was being robbed, and deputies were notified.
Flores got out of the vehicle and started to come into the store, but then returned to the passenger seat of the vehicle, the affidavit says.
Flores was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.