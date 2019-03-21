LIVINGSTON — The parish schools superintendent is expected to introduce a proposal next week to give all school employees a 13th check worth $750, their first additional check in several years, a school board member confirmed Thursday night.
"They all do such a good job for the school system. We'd like to do everything we can to help them," said Livingston Parish School Board member Jeff Cox.
It remains unclear how Superintendent Rick Wentzel plans to fund the one-time check, Cox said after the board meeting Thursday.
"The bad thing about it is 90 percent of our budget is salaries and benefits, so that doesn't leave you a whole lot to work with," Cox said.
The proposal is scheduled for discussion Monday at 4:30 p.m. during a Budget/Goals Committee meeting at the Livingston Parish School Board offices, according to the agenda.
Wentzel and School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. declined Thursday to answer questions about the proposal. Wentzel said it was not yet finalized, and Mincey said he did not know the details.
The issue of a pay raise or a 13th additional check came up last year amid pressure from bus drivers and a national push to increase pay for teachers and school support staff.
School Board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson urged the increase, saying that without a pay bump, the school system is losing teachers. At the time, she suggested performing a limited audit to find money within the budget to fund it.
The audit was ultimately cancelled after the school board’s auditor raised concerns about its scope.
Also at Thursday's meeting, the school board signed off on an industrial tax exemption for upgrades at MCM Plastics Inc., a company that recycles plastic resin in Holden.
Company President Richard Morris told a school board committee Tuesday afternoon that the company is growing, due to cheap natural gas prices that have fueled the plastics industry along the Mississippi River. The company plans to spend $2.7 million adding one or two new industrial dryers and a warehouse.
Under rules issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016, the parish school board, sheriff and parish council must sign off on industrial tax exemptions. If approved by all three, the company would be excused from paying 80 percent of its local property taxes over five years, with a potential five-year renewal.
The parish council has not yet taken up the request. It was unknown Thursday whether the sheriff has acted on it yet.
According to an analysis from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the investment would lead to five new jobs and $135,200 in new payroll at the existing 15-employee plant. The incentive is worth $221,428 over 10 years; local entities would expect to collect $169,259 over that same period.
Also, the board accepted a bid from Mashon & Associates L.L.C. to renovate the cafeteria and multi-purpose building at Southside Elementary School.
The campus is being converted to a STEM center for Denham Springs High School students. Mincey said it will be open in time for the 2019-20 school year.