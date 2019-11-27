Soon after Antoinette Ewing moved into her Scotlandville home five years ago, a house around the corner was destroyed by fire.

“I saw it every day until they finally tore it down,” Ewing recalled.

Since then, she’s wondered from time to time if she should do more to protect herself. Enter the American Red Cross.

Armed with a ladder, screws and an electric drill, Red Cross staff members Stephanie Wagner and Jodi Tolliver installed, for free, new smoke alarms in Ewing’s hallway, den and living room. Those three new alarms bring the total number in her Baton Rouge home to six. Ewing had long had one for each of her three bedrooms, but not the rest of her house. The new alarms are among nearly 2 million smoke alarms the aid organization has installed for free in homes nationwide.

+9 Red Cross initiative puts smoke alarms in St. Francisville homes On the morning of Dec. 16, Fire Protection District No. 1 of West Feliciana Parish and nearly two dozen volunteers installed 53 smoke alarms i…

After the installation, Ewing’s visitors helped her develop an escape plan in the event of a fire. Wagner drew a map of the house and then walked with Ewing throughout the abode.

“You want to have at least two ways out of every single room,” Wagner said, noting that you don’t want a fire to block your one way out.

She wouldn’t have much time to make her exit, two minutes at most.

“That’s about all you have when there is a fire,” said Wagner, regional director of communications and marketing for the Red Cross.

Ewing said the rooms in the rear of her house had her particularly worried, but she felt better after hearing Wagner’s suggestions.

“I never really thought it all the way through as to what else I could do,” Ewing said.

Each year, close to 400,000 homes catch fire in the United States. More than 2,500 people die as a result, which works out to about seven people a day.

While the Red Cross is well known for helping victims of disasters, less well known is that 90 percent of its aid work involves helping victims of fires.

In 2014, the not-for-profit group launched Sound The Alarm, an initiative with the goal of reducing house fire deaths by 25 percent. Largely with the help of trained volunteers, Sound the Alarm has helped nearly 1 million households improve their fire safety. The campaign reports its efforts have saved about 650 lives so far, 19 in Louisiana.

While a minority of homes have no smoke alarms at all, more common are homes that have them but they are not all operating. Or, as in Ewing’s case, the homeowner has smoke alarms, but not enough of them or they are not located in the right places.

Research published in January by the National Fire Protection Association found that the risk of dying in home structure fires is 54% lower in homes with working smoke alarms as opposed to homes with no alarms or none that worked.

According to the research, those killed in such fires died where the fire first started, were involved in igniting it, tried to fight the fire themselves, or they were elderly or suffered from a disability.

“They were less likely to have been sleeping than were people who died in fires without working smoke alarms,” the report concludes.

Tolliver is emergency preparedness director for the Louisiana region. She’s been on staff for 12 years and before that spent 16 years as a volunteer. She says everyone, even members of the Red Cross, need to make more their home fire safety.

“It’s surprising how many of our staff people don’t have smoke alarms,” she said.

Or they have them only in their kitchens, which she used to, which the Red Cross discourages.

“You know, you start cooking and the alarm goes off. How many of us beat it or take the battery out?” Tolliver said. “I’m the first one to tell you that my battery used to lie on top of my smoke alarm.”

Ewing had tried to get smoke alarms installed through another program, to no avail. And then she learned about Red Cross initiative from a friend who’d learned about it at an event at the YMCA in Scotlandville.

Red Cross and others installing smoke alarms Saturday morning in Scotlandville area Volunteers with the American Red Cross and other community organizations will install free smoke alarms in Scotlandville Saturday morning.

That location was no accident. The Scotlandville area is one of several hot spots, places with a greater proportion of fires than other parts of Baton Rouge.

When it targets hot spots, the Red Cross also knocks on doors directly in neighborhoods at greater risk, often working with local churches and schools to help make connections. And the organization will make a similar effort after a fire, reaching out to neighbors spooked by the fiery damage near them.

“They don’t want it to happen to them, so they are a lot more receptive,” Tolliver said.

Ewing is not stopping with the new alarms. She said she still needs a fire extinguisher. She also plans to talk to her daughter about having the Red Cross visit her apartment and work with the landlord: “I can’t say that they do all that they can to make sure all the smoke alarms are in there.”

One selling point of the alarms the Red Cross installs is their batteries last for 10 years. Kidde, the North Carolina-based manufacturer of these smoke alarms, estimates $40 in savings for homeowners who no longer change batteries routinely. And the Red Cross promises to come back in 10 years to replace the unit, or earlier if it malfunctions.

“We do suggest you check it every month or when you change your clocks, just for functionality,” Wagner said.

And when you test them, they aren’t quiet. They’re annoying by design.

“We want to make sure people it’s a good decibel level so people can hear it,” Tolliver said. “You really want to make sure they are nice and loud and crisp.”