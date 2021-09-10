When protests erupted following the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police Trooper Carl Cavalier felt pulled in two directions, struggling to balance his commitment to law enforcement with a growing affinity for racial justice activism.

Years later, after details started trickling out about how the Black motorist Ronald Greene died following a brutal 2019 encounter with troopers in the Monroe area, Cavalier published a fictional book under a pseudonym, based on his real-life experiences as a Black man and law enforcement officer in Louisiana.

He also leaked internal State Police records about the Greene case and publicly criticized the agency in recent media interviews, all extraordinary steps that landed him in serious hot water.

Cavalier was recently notified he faces a five-week unpaid suspension for violating State Police policies by publishing his book — a punishment more severe than the agency has meted out to almost any of the troopers involved in the violent arrest that left Greene dead and the apparent coverup that followed.

'Awful but lawful': In Ronald Greene case, State Police leaders rejected early arrest of trooper Months after Ronald Greene died following a violent struggle with Louisiana state troopers who brutally beat and repeatedly tased the unarmed …

The discrepancy in discipline has raised eyebrows as State Police leaders scramble to restore public trust in the agency by demonstrating their commitment to rooting out racist behavior and holding troopers accountable for misconduct.

"I am compelled to express my extreme and profound dismay over the recent disciplinary action taken against a trooper for his honest comments relative to the death of a suspect," state Sen. Cleo Fields wrote in a letter to State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis this week, noting the apparent lack of accountability for some troopers with direct involvement in the Greene case.

"This is not the kind of impression that fosters public confidence," Fields wrote.

In an interview Friday, Fields said law enforcement officers have a duty to intervene when they see their colleagues committing misconduct, but "they can't do that when they're getting sanctioned for speaking out."

Penalizing the leakers

A federal civil rights probe is ongoing, focused on several instances of excessive force involving the Monroe-based Troop F. Advocates, attorneys and lawmakers are ramping up demands for a more comprehensive "pattern or practice" investigation, which would likely result in a consent decree forcing reforms at State Police. But the Department of Justice has not confirmed the existence of such a probe.

In the case that first landed State Police under scrutiny, Greene took his last breaths on a dark Union Parish roadway, where troopers brutally beat and repeatedly tased the unarmed man following a lengthy high-speed chase and crash. The details of his death became public thanks to leaked body camera footage.

Fields penned his letter after recent reports that the ranking trooper on scene that night, Lt. John Clary, was cleared following an internal investigation into whether he kept his body camera video secret from investigators.

Clary received no discipline for his actions, even though the footage was missing from the original file sent to state prosecutors. The videos were finally turned over earlier this year — only after a State Police investigator learned of them during an unrelated conversation with a training instructor.

During a press conference Friday, Davis sought to explain why Clary received no discipline, saying investigators were unable to determine whether Clary concealed the videos on purpose. He said the investigation could be reopened in the future.

After watching the press conference, state Rep. Ted James tweeted a list of criticisms, including an inadequate explanation from Davis about why Cavalier received more discipline "than the troopers he exposed."

"It seems like they have been more focused on trying to penalize the folks that are leaking the information, and not the people identified in the videos for violating the law," he said in an interview.

Davis also said during the press conference he was unable to comment on the apparent discrepancies in discipline because Cavalier planned to appeal his suspension, meaning the case was still technically ongoing. But Davis promised to be "fair and equitable" in all discipline matters.

Another trooper involved in the Greene case, Kory York, was suspended for 50 hours — about a month less than Cavalier — as punishment for dragging the handcuffed man by his leg shackles. York also forced Greene to remain prone, laying facedown for several minutes, until troopers finally realized he was struggling to breathe.

His suspension came months after Chris Hollingsworth, who said on camera that he "beat the ever-living f--k" out of Greene, died in a single-vehicle crash on the same day he learned that he faced termination for his role in the incident.

Cavalier, meanwhile, received a 200-hour suspension for violating two agency policies: a ban on secondary employment and conduct unbecoming an officer.

That suspension refers to the investigation into his book, which began before its publication date, but he faces more potential discipline as well. Cavalier received a letter last month saying he was under investigation for three recent media interviews in which he "discussed past, current and ongoing investigations, including but not limited to the Ronald Greene case." The letter also noted Cavalier had been ordered not to comment publicly on such matters.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter pushes for federal 'pattern-or-practice' probe into Louisiana State Police Freshman Congressman Troy Carter is now among those calling for a top-down federal civil rights probe into the embattled Louisiana State Polic…

He had received a warning letter after appearing on WBRZ-TV in June, with supervisors reminding him of a policy against commenting publicly in the media.

Then in July came more media appearances and book release. Last month, Cavalier spoke to WWL-TV in New Orleans, once again pressuring agency leaders to hold more troopers accountable in the Greene case.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"I considered it a murder," he said during the interview. "Because why else would we hesitate to be transparent about it? Why else would we not do our jobs and hold these guys accountable? Why else? What other reason?"

'Oftentimes conflicted'

His book — whose title is an acronym for "N---er with a Badge" — was written under the pseudonym Elijah Steele, the protagonist whose fictional experiences mirror those of Cavalier, with some embellishments.

"Out of nowhere, a law enforcement career found me, and there I was joining forces with the exact people I had always been taught to run from," Steele says. "Most importantly, I learned why someone like me was necessary to law enforcement, and furthermore why law enforcement was necessary to the world."

Steele grew up on the west bank of New Orleans, then attended Jackson State University, a historically Black college in Mississippi. His career started in corrections and local law enforcement.

"Being a Black officer comes with a lot of baggage, man, and I am oftentimes conflicted," Steele tells his cousin, explaining how he feels tugged in opposite directions — wanting to participate in racial justice protests without losing his law enforcement career.

The book avoids naming Louisiana State Police but includes hints about the agency, noting the prestigious uniform "with a fancy hat to match" and sought-after reputation.

The agency helped keep the peace at police protests in Baton Rouge following the police shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016, Steele says, calling the heated demonstrations "completely necessary." He says Black communities across the country were tired of hearing excuses whenever "a White officer unapologetically and unjustly took the life of a Black American."

The Baton Rouge police officer who killed Sterling, Blane Salamoni, was ultimately fired from the department but faced no criminal charges. His termination came after State Police veteran Murphy Paul was appointed Baton Rouge police chief.

Violent, buried videos from Louisiana State Police show pattern of beatings targeting Black people LSP says 67% of its uses of force in recent years have targeted Black people — double the percentage of the state's Black population.

But just days after the shooting, when protests had started winding down, a lone gunman traveled to Baton Rouge and opened fire on law enforcement officers behind an Airline Highway convenience store, killing three and wounding three more.

One of the Baton Rouge police officers killed that day, Montrell Jackson, had posted on Facebook the week before about the protests roiling his city: "These are trying times. Please don't let hate infect your heart."

"I felt his message in my heart and soul," Steele says of Jackson in the book. "He and I were fighting similar battles as Black officers stuck in the middle … between black and blue."

Steele ends up helping some protesters organize a demonstration, giving them tips about how to cause problems for law enforcement. He then worries about losing his job when some supervisors learn of his involvement.

During one scene, he shows up to a demonstration in uniform and leads an "army" of protesters to peacefully confront other law enforcement officers on the scene.

"Never again will I stand behind one of our own just because they're our own," he tells his lieutenant. "I no longer stand behind your f--ked-up definition of protecting and serving. As a matter of fact, you need to reevaluate that s--t."

More investigations pending

During another scene, Steele addresses the congregation of a large Catholic church in Baton Rouge, asking the majority-White crowd to place themselves in the shoes of African Americans who descended from slavery and consider the impacts of police brutality against Black people.

"What would you do? Protest until your arms are tired of holding signs?" he asks the crowd. "March until your feet are blistered and scream for justice until your lungs are sore? If you and your people did all of those peaceful things for hundreds of years in an attempt to achieve equality only to be ignored, what would you do?"

In the end, Steele advocates for more Black law enforcement officers patrolling their own communities. He also expresses support for continued racial justice protests, saying "there can be no peace in the absence of justice."

While the book investigation has concluded, internal investigators are still looking into the second discipline case against Cavalier, which was launched in response to his media appearances. The exact timeline for that case is unclear, but records show it involves a series of potential policy violations, including loyalty to the department, public statements, lawful orders, and interference and release of information.

Cavalier could appeal his discipline in either or both cases.

If he emerges from the disciplinary matters without getting fired, he will return to work at State Police. Before being placed on leave, he worked for the narcotics division based in Baton Rouge but has since been transferred to gaming enforcement.

Advocate staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.