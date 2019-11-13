Funding to revitalize LSU’s algae-ridden lakes may be on the horizon.

Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Wednesday afternoon with city-parish leaders to discuss the future of the six long-neglected lakes located east of LSU’s campus under Interstate 10.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation spent nearly $1 million developing a master plan that focused on improving the lakes’ water quality and revamping its recreational uses, though funding for the effort has been elusive.

Sharon Weston Broome: once the dredging is complete, the city-parish will dedicate money from MovEBR to development walking and biking paths around the lakes — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) November 13, 2019

The entire project has had estimated costs that range up to $80 million.

Much of the lake system’s issues with algae overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and fish kills comes down to its depth. At approximately 3.5 feet deep on average, the lakes are too shallow. That allows the water to get too warm and causes vegetation to grow excessively.

If the lakes aren’t dredged, they are expected to turn into mudflats, BRAF argues.

Proposals to improve the lakes have been a stop-and-go effort for more than a decade, with state and local leaders working to align various interests to secure funding and move the project forward.

The lake system is owned and operated by three entities. City Park Lake and Lake Erie are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC, and the other four lakes are owned by LSU. Properties along the edges of the lakes also have a stake in their future.

In October 2018, BRAF asked BREC to pony up $5 million toward the dredging of two of the lakes. The parks agency said it supported the effort but eventually deferred on providing funds.