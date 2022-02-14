A Dutchtown man walked up to a parked vehicle and fired at two people sitting inside, hitting one of them several times, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Mason Alper, 19, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies after the shooting last week on Ira Babin Road in Prairieville, deputies said in a statement.
The driver, who was shot, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was able to escape and not shot, deputies said.
Deputies said Monday detectives are still investigating the case and a motive for the shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Feb. 8.
Alper, 36267 Bluff Heritage Ave., Geismar, was arrested Thursday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or instrumentalities, deputies said.
He remained on Monday in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville without bail, online jail records say.