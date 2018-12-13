DONALDSONVILLE — Drey Trosclair, who took the Ascension Catholic High Bulldogs to back-to-back state championship games and restored the Donaldsonville parochial school to its former grid-iron glory, is out as head football coach, he says, after a dispute over game field passes for major program supporters.
The ex-head coach said Thursday night the school administration forced him to resign Wednesday morning over allegations of insubordination in connection with field passes for the state championship game Dec. 6 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Trosclair said the disagreement came after the administration had forced him earlier in the football season to sign a contract promising not to run up the score on other teams and to try to keep games within 14 points.
With a potent rushing attack, the Bulldogs rolled through much of their season before running into Lafayette Christian Academy in the Division IV championship game, losing 56-7.
Trosclair said he was called into the school office Wednesday after Mass, was told he was being let go and wasn’t allowed to address his team of 35 players before he left. Trosclair wrote a brief statement on office grease board and had one his coaches read another to his players.
“This morning, I was forced to resign as your head coach. It was one of the worst experiences of my life and I hate that I had no say in it. But life isn’t fair. And this brings adversity into my life and into yours,” the message said. “How you deal with the adversity makes you the men that you are and the men that you will become.”
In a letter Wednesday, Principal Sandy Pizzolato informed parents that Trosclair, the 2017 Louisiana sports writers Class 1A coach of the year, "will not be with us for the remainder of this school year” but did not say why.
In addition to coaching a football team that was 23-5 in the past two years, Trosclair was also the school's athletic director and disciplinarian and a physical education teacher. He had been with the school since 2014.
"We are grateful for his service, both as a teacher and coach, over the past four years. As a football coach, he has accomplished two appearances in the state finals. We all wish him well in his career," Pizzolato wrote.
Officials with the school and the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge also declined to talk about the reasons for Trosclair’s departure.
Reached Wednesday night, Pizzolato declined to comment until she could check with school officials. On Thursday afternoon, she had not return telephone calls, but, when a reporter showed up at the school office, she said she couldn’t discuss personnel matters and provided a note to call a diocesan spokesperson.
That person, Kelly Alexander, didn’t return phone calls either but wrote later in an email that the diocese can’t “discuss personnel matters.”
When asked Thursday, Alexander would not say whether Trosclair was still with the school. The Advocate subsequently obtained a copy of the letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
Trosclair, who said he hasn’t formally resigned yet but expected to do so Friday, didn’t initially want to discuss why he was leaving. But he agreed to an interview with The Advocate, after consulting with his family, because he said he has nothing to hide and did not agree with the reasons for his departure.
In the field pass dispute, Trosclair explained that he wanted his father, brother and other major boosters who had donated thousands of dollars to the school’s athletic and academic programs, maintained the school’s fields and handled some of team’s pregame meals and decorations to be rewarded with passes for the game in the Dome.
“Those are the people I think earned the right to be on the sidelines with us. These are the same people that last year in our Superdome trip were on the sidelines with us, with no issue,” he said.
He said originally submitted a list for passes, but the administration directed him to remove the boosters’ names.
Trosclair said he submitted an edited list but then said the boosters who were removed were able to get passes to be on the sideline “though whatever venue they were able to get those passes.” In the statement to his players, Trosclair says he got the passes for those individuals.
The administration received complaints about the boosters being on the field, Trosclair said, and told him administrators were embarrassed and felt betrayed.
School administrators brought up the contract not to run up score, Trosclair said, between the team’s third and fourth games in mid-September.
He said Ascension Catholic had beaten Kipp Renaissance out of New Orleans, 56-26, on Sept. 13. Administrators called him into the office the next Friday afternoon, on Sept. 21, hours before Ascension Catholic’s next game against Thomas Jefferson of Gretna.
He had been told, he said, if he didn’t sign the contract, he would not be able to coach the game against Thomas Jefferson. Though he disagreed with the idea, which he says deprives second- and third-string players from a chance to score late in games, he signed the agreement to be with his players.
In Pizzolato's letter, she promised to begin the search for Trosclair's replacement immediately and asked for prayers as the school moved to fulfill its mission.
"Ascension Catholic has been successful for over 170 years and will continue our traditions of honor, truth and loyalty in our school community," she wrote.
Since Trosclair's departure, he said he has received only positive support from his players, their family and other boosters.