The city-parish is sending an additional $6.5 million in rental assistance to two local housing agencies to help those still behind on rent and utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new infusion of federal dollars to Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation and the Mid-City Development Alliance is intended to provide immediate aid to more than 3,000 people who have been sitting on a waitlist since the first batch of relief funds trickled down from Congress.

"We'll get started immediately with doing that," Courtney Scott, an assistant chief administrative officer with the city-parish, told council members Wednesday night before they unanimously approved the funding allocations.

Both agencies already received $180,000 through the city-parish from the first batch of federal aid Congress approved last year in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

As of this month, neither had expended all that money yet to those in need. They cited the tedious approval process for applicants as the main factor in why rental assistance aid has slowly gotten doled out.

How some renters can still be evicted despite coronavirus rules aimed at protecting tenants The federal moratorium intended to prevent the evictions of people who fall behind on their rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic isn'…

UREC has dispensed the most in rental assistance funds out of the four agencies that received CARES Act money so far. It also has the highest waiting list, more than 3,000 people, still needing assistance.

This new round of federal aid to both agencies comes from the approximately $13 million in rental assistance Congress approved in January, through the U.S. Department of Treasury, which the city-parish is using to implement its own rental assistance program as well.

The council in two weeks will consider granting the Mayor's Office's request to accept the additional $29.1 million in rental aid that was earmarked for the city-parish by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The city-parish began accepting applications for its program last week. Scott said the city-parish will again use local agencies to provide case management services for use of those funds.

When the parish conducted a needs assessment survey recently, renters said they were behind in rent payments by more than $2,500 on average. A third of the landlords who participated had filed or initiated eviction proceedings for their tenants.

The total amount of outstanding rent the 185 landlords reported totaled nearly $800,000, with the highest amount being $94,131 and the lowest coming in at $531, according to the report.

In the meantime, the city-parish has set aside up to $3.2 million for both UREC and Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance out of the more than initial $6 million it got earlier this month. According to the contracts, $250,000 is for case management and administrative services and up to $2.9 million is earmarked for direct assistance toward rent and utilities.

According to the contracts, applicants will be able to request assistance for up to 12 past-due rent payments and three months of advanced rent if they've suffered financial hardships due to the pandemic. Assistance for utility bills will get handled on a "case-by-case" basis, the contracts states.