When voters in East Baton Rouge Parish head to the polls on Tuesday they'll face a lengthy ballot that includes several hotly contested local races for mayor-president, Metro Council and the 19th Judicial District Court.
The field of contenders running against Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, for the city-parish's top spot is the largest an incumbent mayor-president has faced in at least three decades.
Her rivals include former GOP state Rep. Steve Carter; state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat; businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican; Metro Council member Matt Watson, a Republican; Independent attorney E Eric Guirard; and political newcomer Frank Smith, a Republican.
To avoid a run-off, candidates must rake in more than 50 percent of the vote. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face-off again on Dec. 5.
Voters can view a sample ballot prior to arriving at the polls by entering their ward and precinct number at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov/SampleBallot. Voters can also view a ballot by entering their name, zip code and birth date at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.
The Metro Council is sure to see a batch of fresh faces after Tuesday's vote, with contested races in all but one of the 12 council districts. Rowdy Gaudet, a Republican who previously worked in Broome's administration, went unopposed in the District 3 race.
At least half the council is headed out the door, with five council members facing term-limits after serving 12 years, and another, Matt Watson, forgoing re-election to instead run for mayor-president. Council member Jen Racca, who represents District 12, will face her first election after she was appointed to Barbara Freiberg's seat earlier this year.
There are four contested races for District Judge positions at the 19th Judicial District Court, as well as an open seat for a judgeship on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. Hunter Greene is the only Family Court Judge to face a challenger and is running against Kathy Reznik Benoit.
Spending from third-party groups in the race for mayor-president has ramped up in recent weeks, with political action committees connected to supporters and associates of Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter releasing a flurry of attack ads.
A group called the Red Stick Forward PAC sent out a mailer recently that called Matt Watson a RINO — or "Republican in Name Only" — and criticized his campaign spending at bars and restaurants as reckless.
The PAC is chaired by GOP political operative Kyle Ruckert and its sole contribution came in the form of a $30,000 donation from LUBU Productions LLC. The firm is connected to Six G's LLC, which lists Steve Carter's wife, Gloria Solomon Carter, among its lists of officers, according to records maintained by the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Meanwhile, a PAC called Move Baton Rouge Forward has released ads highlighting Steve Carter's relationship with campaign co-chair Eddie Rispone, last year's GOP gubernatorial candidate. They argue Carter is "too extreme" and "would take Baton Rouge backwards."
The group wrote that its supporting Broome on its campaign finance filings and received $15,000 from Bernhard Capital Partners Management, a firm owned by Jim Bernhard, a member of Broome's reelection committee. It also received a $2,500 donation from Acadian Ambulance Service and $5,000 from Lipsey's.