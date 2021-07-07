Officials this week warned residents to be wary of scam calls from people claiming to assist residents in Louisianan's "Shot at a Million" vaccine lottery.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said they've received several complaints about suspicious callers who say they'll help people sign up for the lottery.

The only way to sign up for the lottery is through the state's website or the lottery's toll-free number: 877-356-1511.

Often scammers appear to call from a local number through a practice known as "spoofing" and can make calls from anywhere in the world. Authorities said that was likely the case in St. Charles Parish.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The Better Business Bureau said Wednesday that people should never give out financial information or their vaccine card because hackers can use it to access personal accounts.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is," the BBB said.

Winners for Louisiana's vaccine lottery will be announced every Friday between July 16 and Aug. 13 on the Shot at a Million website.