Complaints of missed garbage and recycling pickups have declined to levels slightly lower than they were before the city-parish lambasted its garbage contractor last year over shoddy residential service.

According to Open Data BR, the online platform where the city-parish makes some data available to the public, residential complaints are down about 41% compared to what they were in 2019. And calls about missed recycling service have fallen by nearly 80%, according to Open Data BR.

Before things blew up last year with Republic Services, the city-parish's garbage contractor, more than 11,000 calls about missed garbage service and another 4,000 regarding missed recycling passes were logged by the parish's 311 call center in 2018.

As of Dec. 8, there have been approximately 9,006 complaints over missed trash pickups and about 1,826 when to comes to recycling, city-parish data shows.

"Is it perfect? No. But I'm not aware of any contractor that has zero misses," said Kelvin Hill, an assistant chief administrative officer with the city-parish. "We're trying to make sure we have a system that's better than average. We started in July of last year with an improvement plan and the number of missed collections has gone down."

In 2019, there were more than 15,000 complaints over missed garbage collections and a little more than 9,000 on the recycling side.

Another category in data culled by The Advocate labeled "Same Day Service Status" significantly swells the number of missed collections. In 2018, there were more than 2,000 calls regarding garbage collection with that tag, and 7,116 in 2019. This year, more than 10,000 complaints were logged under "Same Day Service Status" by the 311 call center.

But Hill said the administration doesn't count those numbers in their performance index for Republic because those complaints usually come from residents who call 311 before the garbage trucks have had a chance to make passes on their daily assigned routes.

"They just want to make sure they don't get missed," Hill explained.

The city-parish's pays Republic $26 million annually for residential trash and recycling service for approximately 135,000 households, according to previous reports.

The city-parish was considering opting out of that contract last year when complaints soured over poor service. After being publicly called out by the mayor-president in July 2019, the company announced it was spending $1.8 million to update its fleet and hire more workers.

Company officials blamed last year's service issues on breakdowns of its aging fleet and driver shortages.

The city-parish implemented other administrative oversight protocols, Hill said, like an index that calculates the number of missed attempts compared to the number of households on a daily basis

"We're nowhere near where we were in 2019," Hill said. "There's been an earnest effort to get there."

Complaints about trash service resurfaced this year from residents who grew impatient with the pace of debris removal following Hurricane Delta in October. That storm brought several hours of tropical storm-force winds to the area, with peak gusts of 54 miles per hour recorded.

But Hill pointed out debris pick up doesn't fall squarely on Republic's shoulders. The city-parish used outside contractors to help Republic with the additional strain those pickups added to their daily responsibilities surrounding trash and recycling service.

"We have implemented all we can do to ensure service is being done," Hill said. "This isn't about whether we keep them or not. Things are significantly better."